How to get free slurpees and affordable meal deals at 7-Eleven? Spring break offers explored

7-Eleven, the global brand of convenience store chain, has recently announced exclusive, limited-time meal deals through the end of March, just in time for spring break. According to PR Newswire, the convenience brand is offering $1 snacks and huge fuel savings to accommodate road trippers during this spring break season.

The brand ensures that road trippers, beachgoers, and adventure-seekers fuel up in style this spring. Available at participating 7-Eleven and franchise stores, including Speedway and Stripes locations, these offers will provide customers with significant fuel savings for a limited time.

In addition to exclusive deals like a Free Slurpee Drink, a Big Chicken Sandwich Meal, a Crispy Wrap Meal, and a Wings and Pizza Slice Combo, the company is also offering its fans an epic $1 deal.

Customers can have major fuel savings all spring long (Image via 7-Eleven)

7-Eleven's spring break offers explored

William Armstrong, Senior Vice President, Restaurants at 7-Eleven, Inc., in the press release on March 24, 2025 (via PR Newswire) said:

"This spring break season, we're giving travelers even more reasons to make every stop count with crave-worthy meals and exclusive rewards at our stores and restaurant locations."

Talking about the offer, Armstrong further added:

"Whether you're craving a road trip feast, looking for a late-night snack or stretching the budget at the pump, 7-Eleven is set to be the ultimate road trip destination."

The Spring break exclusive offers that are valid from March 5, 2025, to April 29, 2025, include:

Free Slurpee Drink : Customers can cool off with a free small Slurpee drink when purchasing any bag of Doritos. This deal is offered between 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.

: Customers can cool off with a free small Slurpee drink when purchasing any bag of Doritos. This deal is offered between 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Big Chicken (Sandwich) Meal : At Raise the Roots locations, customers can enjoy the Big Chicken (Sandwich) Meal, featuring double-hand-breaded chicken tenders, abuttery toasted brioche bun, and thick-sliced pickles. Starting at $6.99, fans can choose from classic, barbecue, or buffalo sauce and pair it with crispy potato wedges and any Big Gulp drink.

: At Raise the Roots locations, customers can enjoy the Big Chicken (Sandwich) Meal, featuring double-hand-breaded chicken tenders, abuttery toasted brioche bun, and thick-sliced pickles. Starting at $6.99, fans can choose from classic, barbecue, or buffalo sauce and pair it with crispy potato wedges and any Big Gulp drink. $5 Crispy Wrap Meal : Speedy Café locations are offering a budget-friendly bite for just $5. This deal includes two crispy chicken tenders wrapped in a warm tortilla, topped any way, plus a large Big Gulp drink.

: Speedy Café locations are offering a budget-friendly bite for just $5. This deal includes two crispy chicken tenders wrapped in a warm tortilla, topped any way, plus a large Big Gulp drink. Wings and Pizza Slice Combo: Members of 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards can grab the ultimate trio of eight boneless wings, a hot pizza slice, and a Big Gulp drink for just $6. Meanwhile, the trio's offer of $8 includes five bone-in wings, a pizza slice, and a Big Gulp drink.

Through the end of March, fans can enjoy $1 select snacks, drinks, and treats, including 7-Select exclusives. The convenience store chain also announced that new loyalty members who register can save 25 cents per gallon on their next three fuel purchases at participating 7-Eleven and Speedway gas stations.

Meanwhile, customers who choose to fuel up using rewards at the pump or through the brand's application will receive a real-time offer for a complimentary beverage while enrolled in text message updates. They can choose from a coffee, Big Gulp, or Slurpee drink in-store.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

A premier name in the U.S. convenience retailing industry, 7-Eleven, Inc., is based in Irving, Texas, and operates, franchises, and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada.

Known for its memorable offerings, such as the Slurpee beverage, Big Bite Hot Dog, and Big Gulp ice-cold drink, the convenience store also offers high-quality sandwiches, side dishes, salads, pre-cut fruit, pizza, protein boxes, chicken wings, and more.

Notably, in addition to its stores, the company operates and franchises other locations, including Speedyway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Company, and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits.

