How to get Lush's free bath bombs? Cosmetics brand gives away 100,000 fizzy products to mark World Bath Bomb Day

Lush will be giving away 100,000 of their super famous bath bombs to celebrate World Bath Bomb Day. Customers can get their hands on a free bath bomb from the brand on Wednesday, April 27.

The offer is available in both shops and online storefronts throughout the United States. A few lucky people will also try some desserts with their free bath bombs.

Lush wishes to thank its customers with free bath bombs

Jack Constantine, Product Inventor and CDO for the company explained that their product helps people relax and indulge in self-care. She explained:

"These last 2 years have taught us all a lot, and I think one of those lessons has been self-care and knowing when to give yourself a break."

She continued:

"Our bath bombs transform the humble bath tub into a portal to another world full of color and fragrance. Giving away bath bombs on the anniversary of Lush bath bomb creation is our way to thank those who have joined us in the bath and introduce new people to this wonderful escape."

Buyers visiting the Union Square store in New York or the Queen Street West store in Toronto will have a chance to grab a real-looking bath bomb cake created by Netflix's Is It Cake cast members Justin Ellen and April Julian.

Lush North America @lushcosmetics Stop by our Queens St location tomorrow, April 27th, 4PM-7PM. Grab a *free* bath bomb and enjoy a sweet treat made by our special guest of the day: #WorldBathBombDay Toronto!Stop by our Queens St location tomorrow, April 27th, 4PM-7PM. Grab a *free* bath bomb and enjoy a sweet treat made by our special guest of the day: @AprilJulianCake Toronto! 🇨🇦👋 Stop by our Queens St location tomorrow, April 27th, 4PM-7PM. Grab a *free* bath bomb and enjoy a sweet treat made by our special guest of the day: @AprilJulianCake 🎂 #WorldBathBombDay https://t.co/HrGkwGrFzb

The offer is only valid until stocks last, so shoppers will have to get to the stores early. Some lucky commuters might be surprised with a free bath bomb handed out by the company in busy places like Covent Garden and London Bridge.

The brand is promoting a new service called Book A Bath

The company is promoting a new service called Book A Bath and celebrating World Bath Bomb Day. Priced at $40, the service includes a 15-minute consultation and a 30-minute bathing experience at Lush’s spa locations in Bath, Oxford Street, and Liverpool. The service will consist of a luxurious bath complete with a bath bomb, a fresh face mask, and cooling eye pads.

✨isobel✨ @hispersonfriday Omg I just did the Lush Spa experience I got for Christmas 🥲 I’m a new woman Omg I just did the Lush Spa experience I got for Christmas 🥲 I’m a new woman https://t.co/uq4Iy39XBi

Expect the store managers to educate buyers about the service when they drop in to get their free bath bomb.

Spa services come with different themes. Bath and Oxford Street services are designed around The Lakes with natural-floral vibes, while Liverpool provides a Diamond Dust "main character energy" theme. The bath experience will have to be booked directly at the spa locations.

Lush offers world-class bath products. The brand focuses on creating luxurious and ethical skincare and haircare products. Launched in 1995, the brand creates products with natural ingredients using fresh fruits, vegetables, and the most refined essential oils. Products are never tested on animals and use ethically sourced raw materials.

