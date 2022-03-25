Young King Hair Care on Shark Tank: Cost, where to buy and all about founders with MBA and journalism backgrounds

Shark Tank season 13 returns with a brand new episode on ABC on Friday. The upcoming installment will feature four interesting business pitches, and the first to enter the tank will be the founders of Young King Hair Care.

Stefan and Cora Miller are set to pitch their haircare business to the sharks. Their company creates hair products for young men of color who struggle with natural, curly hair. The couple started their line in 2019 and were well-equipped to understand the market.

Stefan holds a double MBA degree from two institutes — Kellogg Graduate School of Management and the Instituto de Estudios Superiores de la Empresa (international business).

Prior to running his own company, he worked in consumer packaged goods with companies like Coca Cola, Johnson & Johnson, and General Mills.

Cora, on the other hand, pursued B.A. in Journalism and Public Relations (University of North Carolina) and M.A. in Public Administration (Georgia State University). Before Young King Hair Care, she worked for United Health Group as a Vice President.

How did they come up with a hair care idea?

When Stefan and Cora became parents for the first time to their son Kade, they couldn’t find a clean hair product for his curly headed hair.

They mentioned their son as their inspiration in the company’s “About Us” page. The couple wrote:

“We were surprised to discover that there were no clean, natural hair care products specifically designed for curly-headed young men.”

They spent more than a year researching the techniques and ingredients that are safe for children. The brand’s mission reads:

“Redefining male grooming for the next generation of multicultural men, giving them the confidence needed to be their best selves.”

Stefan handled the vision and strategy department, while Cora focused on every tiny detail and tactic to create a clean, natural product. The ingredients of Young King Hair Care products are plant-based, cruelty-free, paraben-free and sulfate-free.

What is the cost?

The vegan products by Young King Hair Care include shampoo, conditioner, essential oil, leave-in conditioner, mousse, curling cream and pomade. Each product costs $14. The brand also sells combos and kits, including their best seller — The Royal Treatment ($38). Accessories and apparel can also be purchased from its online store.

Interested buyers can purchase the items from the brand’s website, Amazon or Instagram. The products are also available on Target and Walmart stores.

When will Young King Hair Care appear on Shark Tank?

Stefan and Cora will pitch their business, Young King Hair Care, in Shark Tank season 13 episode 16. It will air on Friday, March 25 at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on ABC and Hulu.

The official synopsis of Shark Tank episode 16 mentioned the hair care business as it read:

“First into the Tank are entrepreneurs from Mableton, Georgia, who present their plant-based, natural hair care line intentionally crafted for multicultural young men.”

In the upcoming episode, sharks who will appear include Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner and Robert Herjavec.

Edited by Prem Deshpande