How to get McDonald's BOGO free Big Macs? Details revealed

With offers of freebies throughout December, customers have been enjoying the McDonald's "SZN of Sharing" celebration on the app.

Until December 21, customers of the burger chain can enjoy a free Big Mac with one purchase, thanks to the recent BOGO (Buy One Get One) offer, which is a part of a plethora of other deals that the brand has been rolling out since December 1, 2022.

BOGO deals were also up for grabs from December 5 to December 7, and then again from December 12 to December 18.

Satisfy your burger cravings with free Big Macs, 50-cent cheeseburgers, and more from McDonald's

As is evident from the name of the deal, the BOGO offer promises a free Big Mac on any purchase from the burger chain between December 19 to December 21, 2022.

The BOGO Big Macs deal will be followed up by yet another delicious deal - Double Cheeseburgers for 50 cents, which will be accessible on December 22 and 23 only.

Additionally, if you are a rewards program member, your purchase will qualify you for a chance to win one of the coveted McGold Cards. Uncommon cards grant the owner unlimited free McDonald's.

Get a chance to win a McGold Card and get free food for life

From December 5 through December 25, 2022, McDonald's will be giving away the fabled McGold Card, which entitles its owner to free McDonald's food for life and daily deals on menu items that customers love.

Beginning on December 5, 2022, each purchase you make using the company's mobile app will take you one step closer to winning a McGold Card for three of your closest friends or family members as well as yourself.

Tariq Hassan, the burger chain's USA chief marketing officer, said in a release:

“Our fans have been fascinated by the lore of the McGold Card and if it really exists. And now, we’ll make this McDonald’s legend a reality for our fans by giving them the ultimate holiday gift – a chance to win a card and then share access to it with three of their family or friends."

Business Insider claims that the McGold card, a well-known McDonald's wives' tale, was first made public when Rob Lowe exhibited it on a 2015 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Holders of McGold's cards belong to an exclusive group that also includes Warren Buffet and Andrew Hammond.

The burger chain has also released festive merch

A $1 minimum purchase in the app entitles customers to two special limited-edition merch drops, which happened on December 7 and December 14, 2022.

The merchandise released on December 7 included Chicken McNuggets stockings, McDonald's Dream Order pyjamas, an egg McMuffin or cheeseburger-themed AM Wrapper hoodie, and a jigsaw of dipping sauces.

Hamburger graphic t-shirts, a sweatshirt, and a beanie were a part of the merchandise release on December 14 which, was organized in collaboration with Diamond Supply Co.

