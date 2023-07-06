How to get Threads on Instagram? Usage, launch, dark mode, and all you need to know

American technology company Meta has finally launched Twitter's rival app, Threads. On July 5, Mark Zuckerberg's company introduced the text-based conversation app, which has created a buzz over the last few weeks, at around 7:00 p.m. Eastern time.

Though the application has supposedly been in the process of development since January 2023, Elon Musk just announced restrictions on how many tweets a user may see on Twitter each day.

Instagram @instagram Threads is here – a new app where you can share updates and join convos



Use your Instagram account to log in and get started



On July 1, Musk announced a new policy for Twitter users that allows verified users to read up to 6,000 posts per day. While unverified users can read 600 posts, new unverified users can only view up to 300 posts each day.

Ever since Musk took over Twitter, the social media platform has seen several changes which have led to several Internet users flocking to other alternatives like Bluesky and Mastodon. The new app also provides the ability to share posts, videos, and messages and even has an interface just like Twitter.

You need an Instagram account to sign in on Threads

Jack Appleby @jappleby Here’s THREADS’ entire sign-up process.



This is so clean. So easy.

- instantly get your Instagram @ handle

- auto imports your bio + pic from IG

- instantly follow from your IG



According to Meta, a user willing to access Threads must have an Instagram handle as the new app requires the social media platform's credentials to log in or sign up. The company said that a user can easily share a Threads post to their Instagram story, or even with links on any other platform of their choice.

Upon account activation, users will have their Instagram username seamlessly transferred to the new platform. However, Meta, the parent company of Instagram, emphasizes that individuals in the United Kingdom who are under the age of 18 will automatically have a private profile set as their default option.

Additionally, users will have the ability to personalize their profiles according to their preferences. The new social media app also allows users to switch from light to dark mode and vice versa with a simple tap on its icon.

Users can add a number of multimedia elements and control the privacy of their posts (Photos via Instagram Blog Post).

The app enables users to share messages with a maximum length of 500 characters. This feature sets it apart from Twitter, which currently limits posts to 280 characters, and aligns it with Mastodon's default character limit of 500.

Users now have the ability to incorporate a wide range of multimedia elements into their posts. This includes captivating photos that can visually enhance the content, engaging videos with a maximum duration of five minutes, and the inclusion of web links to provide additional context and resources.

A user with a Threads account can easily follow the same accounts they did on Instagram by porting their following to the app rather than starting from scratch. In terms of privacy, a user can select who can view their Thread or post, with their followers or the world.

Users have the ability to import their following from their Instagram handles. (Photo via Instagram Blog Post).

As for the feed, a user's timeline would include posts from the accounts that they follow as well as other recommended and similar accounts for previously liked content. A user can also manage who can tag or mention them, and can also filter specific words from their feeds.

A user will also have the ability to block, report and unfollow profiles of their desire. Any account that has already been blocked by them on Instagram will automatically be blocked on Threads too.

In an effort to enhance user experience and create seamless integration, Meta has announced its plans to ensure compatibility and integration of Threads with various applications that support the ActivityPub protocol. Notably, this includes popular platforms like WordPress and Mastodon.

Users will soon have the ability to access posts across social media platforms. (Photo via Instagram Blog Post).

By expanding its reach and connectivity, Meta aims to provide users with a more cohesive and interconnected digital environment. In a future vision, the company aims to make the new social media platform's posts readily accessible to all individuals, regardless of whether they possess a Threads account or not.

Threads is available for free download in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

