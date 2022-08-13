"How are you going to press charges on yourself?": Hilarious Safaree memes trend as rapper threatens legal action over Kimberly Matos Twitter video

Safaree is not having it following the alleged leak of a private video of himself along with Instagram influencer Kimbella Matos. The reality star has gone into damage control mode after going viral on social media.

He has claimed that he will be taking legal action against the person who released the private video, leaving netizens mocking him relentlessly. As they trolled him on Twitter, one of the users said, "How are you going to press charges on yourself?"

Miesha🎓💰💊💉✈🏝 @Miesha____ @IAMSAFAREE How are you going to press charges on yourself? @IAMSAFAREE How are you going to press charges on yourself?

The Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star made headlines recently after an intimate video of him with Kimbella Matos was teased online. A shortened version of the video was released on Twitter before directing followers to their Patreon page to access the entire video.

It remains unclear who was responsible for allegedly leaking the video. Safaree took to his Twitter account on August 12 announcing that he will be taking “full legal and criminal action.” He also claimed that he is “not letting this 1 slide.”

@IAMSAFAREE @IAMSAFAREE I am Taking full legal and criminal action. The person who did that is going to pay. And I am not letting up either. Not letting this 1 slide. This is a cyber crime and I am pressing full charges!! I am Taking full legal and criminal action. The person who did that is going to pay. And I am not letting up either. Not letting this 1 slide. This is a cyber crime and I am pressing full charges!!

Netizens react to Safaree’s tweet

Several netizens found the 41-year-old’s statement hilarious as they believed that he was the person behind the video making its way online.

Internet users fired at the Brooklyn-native stating that he was saying that he would take legal action online as he didn't receive the expected reaction from the video.

Here are a few tweets about the television personality's online declaration.

#FIREROBPELINKA @GlockBaby_1 @IAMSAFAREE me after ordering $50 of wings and calling the bank to dispute the charges @IAMSAFAREE me after ordering $50 of wings and calling the bank to dispute the charges

𝓑𝓘𝓖 𝓓𝓔𝓢𝓢 𝓗𝓞𝓔 @Desarita3 @IAMSAFAREE it’s giving if you would’ve got the hype that you thought you was gone get it’s would’nt be no im suing now you mad cause we found out that weewee photoshopped it’s giving if you would’ve got the hype that you thought you was gone get it’s would’nt be no im suing now you mad cause we found out that weewee photoshopped @IAMSAFAREE 😂it’s giving if you would’ve got the hype that you thought you was gone get it’s would’nt be no im suing now you mad cause we found out that weewee photoshopped https://t.co/fuGt1WAlmR

Sthale @sthalesaliva @IAMSAFAREE You doing this because you didn’t get the reaction you wanted smh @IAMSAFAREE You doing this because you didn’t get the reaction you wanted smh 😹😹

Azza Johara @HnBwithAZZA @IAMSAFAREE If you would have had a more favorable reaction from the people, you wouldn’t even be mad. @IAMSAFAREE If you would have had a more favorable reaction from the people, you wouldn’t even be mad. 😏

At the time of writing this article, Kimbella Matos had not reacted to the video leak, and it remains unclear as to who "leaked" the video online.

Netizens point fingers at Erica Mena following video leak

Some netizens believe that the reality star’s ex-wife Erica Mena is the person behind the video being leaked.

The duo have been involved in a heated public feud in recent weeks where Mena slammed Matos and called her a "prostitute." She also attacked her ex-husband for dating the influencer while he was married to her. However, all of these statements remain unverified.

Safaree Lloyd Samuels married Erica Mena in 2019 and called it quits in 2021. The two are parents to Safire Majesty Samuels and Legend Brian Samuels. TMZ reported that Mena has asked for primary custody of their one-year-old daughter and child support.

As the pair are parting ways, their former Georgia residence was sold to TV executive and producer Carlos King for $1.3 million.

Who is Kimbella Matos, the woman in the Safaree video?

Kimbella Matos has maintained her silence following the video’s release. The 26-year-old is best known online for her modeling pictures.

Prior to building a career online as an influencer, she worked as a dancer at Aces, a nightclub in New York.

The influencer has acquired over 864k followers on Instagram. She mostly posts pictures of her travels and fashion content on Instagram. Matos also has her own TikTok profile, which she operates under ‘realkimbellamatos.’

