“If you want war, so be it”: Tana Mongeau-Monty Lopez feud explained as former leaks Addison Rae’s dad’s text message 

Monty Lopez and Tana Mongeau had an online feud over TikTok comments. Lopez posted a video on his TikTok account and Mongeau decided to post a comment on it.

However, the former didn't seem to be a fan of the remarks made by the YouTuber, leading him to make derogatory remarks towards Mongeau asking her to "take a bath" and questioning her "body count."

This prompted Tana Mongeau to upload a few videos on her TikTok, providing her views on their exchange, claiming:

“If you (Monty Lopez) want war, so be it.”

What transpired between Monty Lopez and Tana Mongeau on TikTok

Tana Mongeau made a comment on one of Lopez's latest videos on the platform. In the video, Addison Rae's dad was asking for a boxing match against @younggravy, while he flexed his muscles.

This is what their exchange on TikTok looked like.

Comments made by Mongeau on Lopez's video (Image via @montylopez/TikTok)

Mongeau later addressed the comment in a video uploaded to her TikTok account. She posted a video with the caption:

"@Monty please allow me to collect the receipts and follow up. Disgusting."

She started the video by saying that her comment on Lopez's video was "all fun and games," but added that it was the "most embarrassing" TikTok video she had seen in a while.

She added by saying:

"I commented on this and he said 'go take a bath.' I did take a bath today, but that's beside the point. And I've held back during this scandal."

She continued by saying that she was dragged into the controversy related to Lopez because of something she had said in the past and expressed:

"But clearly, he (Lopez) wants a beef. And first of all, I don't know why a grown man, a father, is even discussing my body count, is beyond me. But you've all seen the paparazzi video of him stalking down for a selfie. "

Screenshots posted by Mongeau (Image via @tanamongeaulol/TikTok)

She then shared some text conversations, indicating that they were sent by or were about Lopez. She said:

"And I'm tired of insisted facetime requests like these. You think all of my young friends are tired of him acting like this."

She also added that it felt weird "beefing" with someone as old as Lopez. She shared:

"When, actually I've seen him put so many things up his nose, at several teenage events. And I remember a couple of events where I had to back you off my friends. Inside of houses, in bedrooms, because they were scared, but this makes great podcast content for Jeff and I. So I'd love to make fun of your a**."

Se ended her video by saying that Lopez should stop embarassing his "daughter" and "wife," and called him a "narcissistic a**." She also told the latter that she'll see him in "court and jail."

The podcast host made a comment on the TikTok dad last month. She claimed that she saw a “TikTok celebrity father” doing a “good amount” of cocaine.

She also said that she was once interrupted by Lopez in the middle of a paparazzi photoshoot.

The Clout 9 singer shared that she "feels like this is the tip of an iceberg," but did not point out a particular person. She said:

"In my opinion, I could see it’s the tip of the iceberg. …I never said it was Monty doing coke. It could have been any TikTok dad doing coke. I never confirmed nor denied that it was Monty.”

Tana Mongeau added that she could "see" Rae's family suing her for her opinions, which is why she would speak in legal jargon.

Lopez is yet to reply to the claims made by Tana Mongeau in her recent TikToks.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan