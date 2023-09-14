"How could he be so heartless": Kanye retro bomb shelter lawsuit sparks wild reactions online

American rapper Kanye West, also known as Ye, sparked wild reactions online after his former project manager alleged that he was fired because he did not remove all windows and electricity from his Malibu residence so that he could build a retro "bomb shelter."

As per the lawsuit reviewed by NBC and filed on September 13 in the Los Angeles County Superior Court, the 46-year-old personality's former property caretaker, Tony Saxon, alleged that he was subjected to unsafe working conditions, underpaid wages, and unlawful retaliatory firing.

According to Saxon, West wanted to convert his Malibu seaside mansion, purchased in 2021 for $57 million, into a "bomb shelter from the 1910s." He also claimed that aside from breaking down the marble bathroom planned to remove windows, plumbing, and power from the building, and he intended to replace staircases with slides.

The alleged claims made by Tony Saxon against Kanye West's bizarre behavior sparked wild reactions online

Tony Saxon said that it became "clear that, no, he wants to live in here," despite the initial belief that West intended to do an "art project." Moreover, he said that the rapper “wanted no electricity.”

While speaking to NBC, Saxon said:

“He only wanted plants. He only wanted candles. He only wanted battery lights. And he just wanted to have everything open and dark … You can’t keep food in that house, because you had no refrigerator left … You had no windows. I had seagulls flying in.”

Saxon added that Ye did not wish to be a "slave" to modern conveniences and avoided being "accessible" to the United States government. He said:

"He wants to be on a privatized wifi network. He wants to have an alternate source of energy. He wants to have no doors, no windows, no fixtures, just concrete.”

The lawsuit claims that Kanye West dismissed Saxon three days after he complained of a back injury. The lawsuit also accuses Ye of requiring Saxon to transport massive generators and, when Saxon refused, ordering him to "get the hell out" and telling him that he would be seen as a rival if he did not comply."

According to the complaint, West only made two payments to Saxon despite being promised $20,000 every week. He worked for around two months.