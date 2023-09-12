"Guess she's really missing her prison days": Abby Lee Miller sparks wild reactions with remarks on High School footballers

American TV personality Abby Lee Miller appeared on a recent episode of the podcast Sofia with an F hosted by social media influencer and podcaster Sofia Franklyn. There, the 57-year-old Miller and the show’s host were talking about actor Tom Cruise and his 1983 high school sports drama All the Right Moves when the former quipped that she was still fond of high school footballers.

“Oh, that’s my downfall. I like the high school football players. I still like them. Not one that used to be in high school but one that is.”

Later, Abby Lee Miller went on to mention that not just high schoolers who play sports (especially football), but she also “had a thing” for the coaches.

As soon as the interview surfaced on social media, netizens have been calling Miller out for being an alleged p*dophile. In this regard, one X (formerly Twitter) user commented under @PopCrave’s post on the same.

A netizen trolls Abby Lee Miller. (Image via X/kaia)

This was in reference to Miller’s eight-month-long imprisonment in 2017 on the grounds of several counts of fraud and money laundering in connection to her popular dance reality series Dance Moms.

“That’s sickening”: Abby Lee Miller gets online backlash for her controversial remarks

Not only did Abby Lee Miller go on record on Sofia Franklyn’s podcast that she liked today’s high school footballers and their coaches, but she later took to Instagram to further elaborate on the matter, in the face of online backlash.

“Just to set the record straight, I do like those hot, athletic, muscular types of guys. The jocks. I always have and I always will.”

She further continued by saying how these high school sports stars must be allowed to go clubbing, partying, and gambling in Las Vegas, and even rent ADA-accessible vans without taking into regard that most high schoolers were not of the suitable age to do all of the above.

In addition, Abby Lee Miller also mentioned how she liked guys who had businesses, bank accounts, and “success and passion” of their own.

She wrapped up by going back to Tom Cruise's 1983 flick All the Right Moves and stated that anybody who watched the film would know exactly what she was talking about.

“This November is my high school class reunion…and I hope that the heartthrob is there,” she continued.

She also said how it is fine if he is not there as she heard that Tom Brady “was available.”

Since Abby Lee Miller’s podcast interview and its explanation thereafter became viral, it has raised eyebrows among social media users, with many slamming her for being a “pervert” and making inappropriate and controversial statements.

Here are some of the wild reactions to Miller’s remarks.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Miller has made such a remark. Earlier in 2017, she told Entertainment Tonight during an interview that she preferred 23-24-year-olds when it came to men, rather than those of her own age.

Abby Lee Miller is best known as the founder of the Abby Lee Dance Studio as well as the host of the famous dance reality TV show Dance Moms which aired continuously on Lifetime from July 2011 to September 2019.

The Pittsburgh native was also part of Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition, which was the spin-off of Dance Moms and ran for two seasons. She was also the guest judge on Dancing with the Stars.

Abby Lee Miller’s upcoming venture Mad House is scheduled to debut in September end and is also a dance reality show.