How I Met Your Father season 2 episode 6 release date, air time, plot, and more 

How I Met Your Father season 2, the latest season of the highly immersing spin-off sitcom, will air its sixth episode exclusively on Hulu this Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at 12:01 am Eastern Time (ET).

Created by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, the series has received a lot of positive responses from the audience for its gripping storyline and acting performances by the lead cast members.

Without a doubt, fans of the Hulu sitcom have been eagerly waiting to witness what the upcoming episode will bring to the table, especially after How I Met Your Father season 2 episode 5, titled Ride or Die, had a set of enthralling events, including an intense conflict between Val and Sophie.

How I Met Your Father season 2, episode 6 has been titled Universal Therapy

How I Met Your Father season 2 episode 6 plot explored

As mentioned earlier, episode 6 of the sitcom's second season will arrive on Hulu this Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at 12:01 am ET.

Directed by Michael Shea, the upcoming episode is titled Universal Therapy. The official synopsis for episode 6 of the series' season 2 reads:

"Sophie encounters an obstacle with a new beau; Ellen uses her new job insurance to see a therapist; Jesse gives Valentina a hand at work; Sid and Charlie try to sell terrible wine."

By the looks of the official synopsis for episode 6, it is quite understandable that it will consist of a set of highly riveting events as Sophie will be seen coming face-to-face with difficulty, involving her new love interest.

The new episode, written by Christopher Encell, will also display Ellen using the money from work insurance to seek the help of a therapist. In the episode, viewers will witness Jesse helping Valentina at work and Charlie and Sid attempting to sell some awful wine.

How I Met Your Father season 2 cast and plot

The promising cast list for the sitcom's season 2 includes:

Hilary Duff as Sophie

Christopher Lowell as Jesse

Francia Raisa as Valentina

Suraj Sharma as Sid

Tom Ainsley as Charlie

Tien Tran as Ellen

Kim Cattrall as the future Sophie

Ashley Reyes as Hannah

Leighton Meester as Meredith

Josh Peck as Drew

Aby James as Rachel

Meaghan Rath as Parker

The second season of the sitcom was released on Hulu on January 24, 2023. The official synopsis for the show, released by Hulu, reads:

"In the near future, Sophie is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the present where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options."

Don't forget to catch episode 6 of How I Met Your Father season 2 on Hulu this Tuesday, February 28, at 12:01 am ET.

