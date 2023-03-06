How I Met Your Father season 2 episode 7 on Hulu: Release date, time, what to expect, and more

How I Met Your Father season 2 is all set to make its return with the upcoming episode this Tuesday, March 8, 2023, at 12:01 am ET on Hulu. Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger have served as creators of the series.

Over the last year, the Hulu sitcom has garnered a lot of positive reviews for its enthralling storylines and charming and interesting characters. No wonder viewers of How I Met Your Father have been excited to see what episode 7 has in store for them, especially as the previous episode had some pretty intriguing events.

How I Met Your Father season 2 episode 7 will put its main focus on Ellen played by Tien Tran

How I Met Your Father season 2 episode 7 plot explored

Scheduled to be released on March 8, 2023, at 12:01 am ET, episode 7 of the sitcom’s second season has been titled A Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Valentine's Day. Written by Amy-Jo Perry, the episode is directed by Pamela Fryman.

The brief official synopsis for the upcoming episode, A Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Valentine's Day, given by Hulu, reads as follows:

"The gang recounts their worst Valentine's Day experiences for Ellen to celebrate their singleness."

The official description for the episode provides the audience with a slight hint of what is about to come their way in the new episode 7. As such, it will take the audience on a journey down the gang's memory lane as they will be seen recounting their Valentine's Day mishaps to cherish their singlehood.

What happened in episode 6 of How I Met Your Father season 2?

In episode 6 of How I Met Your Father season 2, titled, Universal Therapy, viewers saw Sophie coming face-to-face with a tricky situation related to her new love interest Oscar. Later in the episode, their issue derailed further, and Oscar broke up with Sophie.

The episode also showed Jesse getting employed as Valentina's new assistant, which did not go well. Apart from that, viewers witnessed Charlie getting tricked into buying some bad wine, which he and Sid tried to sell. The episode also sees a cameo by Judge Judy Sheindlin, who appears on the show as herself.

How I Met Your Father season 2 cast and official synopsis

The cast list for the Hulu series' second season are as follows:

Hilary Duff as Sophie

Francia Raisa as Valentina

Christopher Lowell as Jesse

Suraj Sharma as Sid

Tom Ainsley as Charlie

Tien Tran as Ellen

Ashley Reyes as Hannah

Kim Cattrall as the future Sophie

Josh Peck as Drew

Meaghan Rath as Parker

Leighton Meester as Meredith

Aby James as Rachel

The current season 2 of the sitcom premiered on January 24, 2023, on Hulu. The show's synopsis reads:

"In the near future, Sophie is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the present where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options."

Watch episode 7 of How I Met Your Father season 2 this Tuesday, March 8, at 12:01 am ET on Hulu.

