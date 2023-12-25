How did Janet possess Maddie in School Spirits, explained

The finale for season 1 of School Spirits was released on Netflix on November 30, 2023, and in a surprising turn of events, it gave answers to some lingering mysteries. The finale concluded with a revelation that defied expectations. Maddie (Peyton List) spent the entire season attempting to uncover the circumstances surrounding her own death.

The School Spirits season 1 unfolded with Maddie's quest to decipher the circumstances surrounding her apparent death. As suspicions swirled around potential culprits, including her mother and ex-best friend Claire, the truth took an unforeseen turn.

Central to this revelation is the enigmatic possession of Maddie by the character Janet. The finale, episode 8, not only tied up loose ends but also shed light on several pivotal aspects.

The prelude to the possession

The final episode brought both major revelations and lingering questions, painting a complex portrait of the afterlife's dynamics. The suspense surrounding Maddie's demise took unexpected turns, with initial suspicions falling on her mother, who is not the culprit.

The turning point materialized in episode 7, marked by Dawn's crossover. The event triggered peculiar effects on electricity, providing a subtle hint that not all crossovers were equal. While Dawn's departure caused lights to flicker and a celestial glow, Janet's purported crossover remained devoid of such phenomena.

Maddie's persistent struggle to recall the details of her death became a focal point throughout the series. Unlike other spirits in the afterlife who retained memories of their demise, Maddie's amnesia hinted at a unique and complex fate.

Trigger warning: This article contains spoilers for the School Spirits series.

Janet possesses Maddie

The School Spirits finale masterfully unveiled the truth—Maddie did not meet her demise. Instead, a shrewd and unexpected twist emerged—Janet had possessed Maddie's body during a moment of crisis.

While Mr. Martin did not play the role of Maddie's killer, his complicity in Janet's possession added layers to the narrative. The revelation that he was aware of Janet's occupancy of Maddie's body heightened the intrigue surrounding his character.

Documents leading to Janet's backstory reveal a connection to Mr. Martin and suspicions regarding her death in a fire in his class. They also hint at Janet's parents holding Mr. Martin responsible for the tragic incident, adding a sinister layer to the unfolding events.

As the School Spirits finale concludes with Janet, now inhabiting Maddie's body, departing town, it raises interesting questions about the unresolved mysteries. The focus shifts to the impending challenges faced by Maddie and her friends in the quest to retrieve her body and navigate the complexities of the afterlife.

The anticipation for School Spirits season 2 intensifies as the supernatural narrative possibilities, coupled with the lingering mysteries, add an extra layer of excitement for eager viewers.

What lies ahead in School Spirits season 2

The conclusion of the season finale sets the stage for an intriguing second season. In the second season, Maddie and her friends must grapple with the challenge of retrieving her body from Janet and restoring normalcy to their lives. The platform Paramount+ has officially renewed the show for a second season.

As viewers await the unraveling of the unresolved mysteries, the series paves the way for a captivating exploration of the afterlife's enigmatic realms. It also poses questions about how Maddie will navigate the complexities of reclaiming her body and resume a semblance of normal existence.

While fans wait for new episodes, School Spirits season 1 is available for streaming on Paramount+ and Netflix.