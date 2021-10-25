How did JoAnna Cameron die? Tributes pour in as DC's 'The Secrets of Isis' star passes away at 70

CBS' Secrets of Isis star JoAnna Cameron has recently passed away at the age of 70. The actress was best known for playing the lead role of Isis (Andrea Thomas) in the 1970s DC superhero show, which also featured DC's Shazam! (also known as Captain Marvel).

Cameron had also portrayed Isis in 1975-1976's Shazam! show.

The actress' The Secrets of Isis co-star Joanna Pang Atkins confirmed JoAnna Cameron's death on Sunday via her Twitter. According to Atkins, JoAnna passed away on October 15.

Joanna Pang Atkins @JPangAtkins Sad to post that JoAnna Cameron "The Mighty Isis" has flown to heaven. She suffered a stroke and passed away from complications this past Friday. We shared the wonderful lasting experience of making "The Secrets of Isis". May she RIP. photo with BrianCutler Sad to post that JoAnna Cameron "The Mighty Isis" has flown to heaven. She suffered a stroke and passed away from complications this past Friday. We shared the wonderful lasting experience of making "The Secrets of Isis". May she RIP. photo with BrianCutler https://t.co/AF5rEo79Bm

Joanna Pang Atkins @JPangAtkins JoAnna Cameron passed on 10/15/2021 JoAnna Cameron passed on 10/15/2021

The character of Isis is expected to show up in the upcoming Dwayne Johnson starrer Black Adam movie, where Sarah Shahi will portray her.

How did JoAnna Cameron die?

JoAnna Cameron was last known to have been married to Grant D. Conroy (since 1975). The Colorado native reportedly passed away from complications after suffering a stroke in, presumably Hawaii, USA.

While not much is publicly known about her later life, she was known to have been working as a hotel marketer as of 2003 (when she was in her 50s).

The legacy of Isis star JoAnna Cameron

JoAnna Cameron was born on September 20, 1951, in Vail, Colorado. According to MarriedBiography, her father was a truck driver, and her mother was a school teacher.

After her high school graduation, she attended the University of California. In college, she met Linda Hope, the daughter of iconic comedian Bob Hope, who had offered her a role in her first film, How to Commit Marriage (1961). The film starred Bob Hope.

Following her foray into acting, JoAnna Cameron appeared in several projects throughout 1970s until 1978. Paramount was rumored to have eyed the actress in early 1970 to portray Jenny in Love Story. Ali MacGraw later portrayed the character in the 1970 film.

The actress appeared on 22 episodes of Secrets of Isis (1975 -1976) while also portraying Isis on three episodes of Shazam! Star. JoAnna Cameron's last-known role was in the 1980 TV movie Swan Song.

After taking her leave from the film industry, JoAnna reportedly worked as a domestic nurse for 10 years. She has garnered credits from over 27 projects since her start in the industry in 1961.

Here's how fans reacted to JoAnna Cameron's passing

Several fans grew up watching Lynda Carter's Wonder Woman and JoAnna Cameron's Isis. Followers of the 1970's show took to Twitter to express their condolences.

Angela Schmitt @Angiemama313 @JPangAtkins 💔 she was seriously my first girl crush. I was sooo smitten with her. “Oh mighty Isis.” Shazam/Isis was what I lived for. Big love & comfort to her friends and family. @JPangAtkins 💔 she was seriously my first girl crush. I was sooo smitten with her. “Oh mighty Isis.” Shazam/Isis was what I lived for. Big love & comfort to her friends and family. https://t.co/YRgyEfEilq

Daniel Maycock @danielmaycock @JPangAtkins @SilverAgeTV Sad to hear. I had a crush on JoAnna. 😍 I just read that Isis was the 1st female superhero, predating both Bioniy Woman AND Wonder Woman 👏🏻 RIP Mighty Isis! @JPangAtkins @SilverAgeTV Sad to hear. I had a crush on JoAnna. 😍 I just read that Isis was the 1st female superhero, predating both Bioniy Woman AND Wonder Woman 👏🏻 RIP Mighty Isis!

Jet Rose @JetRose1313 @JPangAtkins She was my hero as a kid in the 70s- I was ill a lot as a child and I still remember getting a doll of “Isis” when I was particularly unwell. It was a bright spot in a dark time.💔💔💔 @JPangAtkins She was my hero as a kid in the 70s- I was ill a lot as a child and I still remember getting a doll of “Isis” when I was particularly unwell. It was a bright spot in a dark time.💔💔💔

Carleen Clark @lilcrc66 @JPangAtkins My Saturday morning was not complete without the "Shazam/Isis Hour." RIP JoAnna, thank you for being a special part of my childhood. (Plus she drove a VW Thing on the show, and I thought it was cool, too) @JPangAtkins My Saturday morning was not complete without the "Shazam/Isis Hour." RIP JoAnna, thank you for being a special part of my childhood. (Plus she drove a VW Thing on the show, and I thought it was cool, too)

Maria w/Tea & Telly @tea_telly @JPangAtkins I had really hoped this was one of those rumor things going around that wasn't true. I was just talking about her a couple days ago and how she was a big part of my childhood inspirations. @JPangAtkins I had really hoped this was one of those rumor things going around that wasn't true. I was just talking about her a couple days ago and how she was a big part of my childhood inspirations.

The star's final project in the entertainment sector was reportedly in 1982, when she directed a short-documentary Blue Angels in Razor Sharp.

