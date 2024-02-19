How did Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara meet? Relationship explored as actress' set to welcome her second child

Joker star Joaquin Phoenix's fiancée, Rooney Mara, is reportedly pregnant with their second child. They first met in 2012 while working on the sci-fi romantic drama film Her, as per Us Weekly.

According to Page Six, the pregnancy reports emerged after Rooney's recent appearance at the Berlinale International Film Festival held on Friday, February 16, in Berlin, Germany. She wore a black strapless Givenchy gown for the event and held her baby bump as she posed for pictures.

While the news is trending, Phoenix and Mara have not made any official announcements.

Joaquin Phoenix secretly proposed to Rooney Mara: Relationship timeline explained

The Quills star first met Rooney Mara more than 10 years ago when they worked on the 2012 film Her. While speaking to Vanity Fair, Joaquin Phoenix revealed that their relationship started as close friends, and they were romantically linked after working on another project titled Mary Magdalene in 2016.

People magazine states that the pair were seen together at various events in the next few years. It began with the 2017 Cannes Film Festival, and they shifted together to Hollywood Hills the same year. In an interview with T Magazine, Phoenix revealed that he and Mara were spending time watching Netflix shows.

In May 2019, there were rumors that Joaquin got engaged after Rooney was seen in Los Angeles with a diamond ring on her left hand. The news was reportedly confirmed by Us Weekly in July of the same year.

Phoenix then appeared in Joker, which became one of the highest-grossing films of all time. He received the TIFF Tribute Actor Award, expressed his gratitude towards Mara at the event, and said:

"One last thing – somewhere here, I don't know where, is a filthy dragon, and I want to rip its wings off and fasten a blanket and sleep with it forever. I love you. Thank you."

As per People, the two actors made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2020 Oscars.

Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara became the parents of a son in September 2020. The duo named him River after Phoenix's late brother, and the same was confirmed by Mara in an interview with People magazine the following year.

Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara are not planning to tie the knot anytime soon

Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara are yet to be married. A source revealed to Us Weekly in 2018 that it won't happen anytime soon since the pair consider marriage "too mainstream." The source added:

"Joaquin transforms all his girlfriends into being holistic, vegan, spiritual and into saving the world."

The source also mentioned that the Napoleon star has been a vegan since childhood, after he went on a fishing trip with his family.

In 2020, Life & Style magazine stated that Phoenix and Mara would tie the knot in a private ceremony where only close friends and family members would be invited. An insider also mentioned that the duo "want to be surrounded by nature" and were reportedly checking for venues in California.