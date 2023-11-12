How did Liliane Bettencourt die? Cause of death of the L'Oreal fame, explored

Liliane Bettencourt's life is quite a captivating tale in the world of beauty and wealth. She had it all - riches, power, and a fair share of scandals. As the heiress to the L'Oréal cosmetics empire, Bettencourt went from being privileged to becoming the wealthiest woman in the world.

She passed away in 2017 at the age of 94, bringing an end to an era filled with a $44 billion fortune and a lifetime of legal and family dramas. This article explores the journey of a beauty mogul whose story goes beyond the makeup counter and into the world of power, intrigue, and lasting impact.

Cause of death of Liliane Bettencourt explained

Liliane Bettencourt at Saint-Louis-en-l'Ile church in Paris (Image via Patrick Kovarik)

Liliane Bettencourt passed away under mysterious circumstances. She is said to have peacefully left this world while asleep, but the exact reason for her passing remains a secret, as her family wishes to keep it confidential.

Back in 2011, it was disclosed that she had been fighting dementia and Alzheimer's for a decade. Being the wealthiest woman in the world and the one sitting at the top of the L'Oréal empire, her final goodbye came at her home in Neuilly.

How did Liliane Bettencourt get rich?

(Image via Pierre Vauthey)

Liliane Bettencourt was born into a wealthy family as the daughter of Eugene Schueller, the man who started L'Oréal in 1907. When her dad passed in 1957, Bettencourt inherited the entire cosmetics empire, guaranteeing her a lifetime of financial success.

As the boss of L'Oréal and took it to incredible heights, becoming the biggest cosmetics company ever. At the time of her death, she had a mind-boggling $44.7 billion in her bank account, making her the 13th richest person in the world.

But then, her fortune got caught up in the "Bettencourt Affair," where many controversies and alleged exploitation surrounding her $44 billion inheritance came to light, leading to her whole journey being tainted by scandals, especially all the legal and money troubles that came with her unimaginable success.

Where was Liliane Bettencourt's funeral held?

The funeral was an understated occasion (Image via Gerard Fouet)

Liliane Bettencourt's final goodbye was a small and low-key event, just as her family wanted. The funeral occurred at the Église Saint-Pierre in Neuilly-sur-Seine, a Paris suburb. There was a Catholic mass on September 26, 2017. The ceremony was quiet and respectful, reflecting Bettencourt's desire for privacy in her later years and departure.

People came together to remember the French businesswoman and L'Oréal heiress, who enormously impacted the beauty industry worldwide. As Bettencourt was laid to rest, her funeral was reminiscent of the simple and classy way she lived her life, both in public and private.

Bettencourt's legacy is quite a rollercoaster, from her game-changing role in making L'Oréal a big success to the scandals later in her life. As the L'Oréal empire continues to shape the beauty industry, her influence remains and has left a lasting impression on an industry she completely revolutionized.