How long have Jeramey and Sarah Ann been dating? Cast members open up about relationship during Love is Blind reunion 

Love is Blind season 6 aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. During the segment, fans saw the cast return to the sets where the show was filmed to catch up with one another.

Two people who attended the reunion special were Jeramey and Sarah Ann. The two were involved in a love triangle, which also included Laura, who joined the cast virtually from Barcelona. During the show, Jeramey and Laura got engaged, but their relationship crumbled when the former revealed that he had met up with Sarah Ann and had spent an entire night talking to her.

During Love is Blind's reunion special, Sarah Ann and Jeramey confirmed their relationship. Vanessa Lachey asked the couple whether they had been together since they "rode off in the jet skies together?" Sarah Ann replied:

"We've been dating for almost a year now. We live together."

Love is Blind's Jeramey clears the air

Love is Blind season 6 cast member Jeramey became one of the most infamous male cast members after it was revealed that he and Sarah Ann met behind his fiancé Laura's back while filming the show.

Soon after, several claims about him started making the rounds online, including that he had been engaged to another woman while participating in Love is Blind season 6. The hosts asked him about the same, and Jeramey said they were "not true."

He clarified that he was previously engaged and that everyone he dated knew it. Jeramey also said that, as he had mentioned before, he had sold his house.

"I did go ahead and apply after I was out on my own, doing my own thing. Got approached to do it and decided to move forward at that point."

Love is Blind cast member Laura also clarified that Jeramey had mentioned that he was previously engaged to another woman while in the pods. Sarah Ann also confirmed that she knew about the engagement.

During the Love is Blind season 6 reunion special, Jeramey also addressed the incident that led to his breakup with Laura. Vanessa Lachey asked him why he had lied about his location, and he said that he had shared his location before he left the house and nothing inappropriate had happened between him and Sarah Ann.

"The only time I was ever at Sarah Ann's house is when I went to go drop her off.

He said that he didn't intentionally lie about his location to Laura. His ex-fiancée chimed in and said that she was convinced that if she had not woken up, Jeramey wouldn't have admitted talking to Sarah Ann or going to her house.

Laura mentioned that Sarah Ann was telling other people "the same lie," which led her to believe they had corroborated together that they hadn't left the parking lot. Jeramey defended himself by saying that when he returned home, Laura was asleep, and he stayed downstairs until he heard the Netflix star get up. He said he then immediately went up to tell her about the conversation.

All episodes of Love is Blind season 6 are available to stream on Netflix.