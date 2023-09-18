How long was Katy Perry married to Russell Brand? Relationship timeline explored in the wake of SA allegations against actor

Russell Brand was put under heavy fire on Saturday, September 16, when the comedian and actor was accused of r*pe, SA, and emotional abuse. The allegations were the result of a joint investigation by The Times, The Sunday Times, and Channel 4. Four women accused Brand of SA between 2006 and 2013 when he was at the peak of his mainstream fame.

Media reports and revelations by Russell Brand himself all document his many high-profile relationships. The most famous of those relationships was his time with Katy Perry, which peaked in a lavish Indian wedding in 2010 and culminated in divorce after only 14 months as husband and wife due to "irreconcilable differences."

Katy Perry has been engaged to actor Orlando Bloom for the last three years. The 38-year-old singer also shares a 3-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove, with the 46-year-old Lord of The Rings actor. Despite a rather rocky relationship, which Bloom and Perry have been open about, the couple is still together.

"It was very controlling": Katy Perry on her relationship with Russell Brand

Katy Perry met Russell Brand in 2009 when she made a cameo appearance in his film, Get Him to the Greek. The same year, the pair met again during the 2009 MTV VMAs. Immediately, reports started to fly that the two were a couple.

The whirlwind romance led the couple to India, where the couple tied the knot on October 23, 2010. They got married at a lavish wedding held at the Ranthambore Tiger Sanctuary in Rajasthan. The wedding was attended by their family and close friends, who all sported traditional Indian garments, just like the bride and groom. It is reported that Russell Brand arrived at the wedding on top of an elephant.

However, just 14 months after getting married, Russell and Katy split. Katy Perry revealed that Brand texted her that he was divorcing her on December 31, 2011. This moment was even caught on camera as Katy was filming for her documentary, Katy Perry: Part of Me. The couple separated due to "irreconcilable differences."

In a 2013 Vogue interview, Katy Perry revealed that although she was in love with Brand, the couple's marriage had a lot of struggles. She called Brand a "magical man" and said:

"He’s a very smart man, and I was in love with him when I married him."

However, the singer also revealed that she never heard from him after the infamous text message that ended it all. She called Brand "Hysterical to a point" and mentioned when she came to surprise him on one of his shows, but Russell Brand made jokes about her, not knowing she was there.

The singer took part of the responsibility for the failed marriage by stating that she was on tour a lot but always tried to be home as much as possible. She also said that she kept inviting him over and over again. Although the Katy Perry: Part of Me documentary came out during her time with Brand, the comedian never made an appearance as there was no filmed footage of him.

Katy Perry hinted at a power struggle within her relationship with Russell Brand. She told Vogue:

"At first when I met him he wanted an equal, and I think a lot of times strong men do want an equal, but then they get that equal and they’re like, I can’t handle the equalness."

"He didn’t like the atmosphere of me being the boss on tour. So that was really hurtful, and it was very controlling, which was upsetting," she added.

At first, the singer revealed that she shouldered a lot of responsibility for the failed marriage but later came to the conclusion that:

"This isn’t because of me; this is beyond me. So I have moved on from that."

Russell Brand was accused of r*pe, SA, and emotional abuse by four women as part of a joint investigation conducted by The Times, The Sunday Times, and Channel 4. One victim claimed that Brand r*ped her against a wall. This was supported by medical reports from a crisis center.

Another woman alleged that Brand assaulted her and threatened to take legal action if she ever came out. Two other women also alleged assault and being in an emotionally and physically abusive relationship with Brand; one of them was only 16 when Brand was in his 30s.

The comedian, who vehemently denied the allegations in a YouTube video on September 15, made his first public appearance after the allegations on Sunday in a comedy gig at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre.