Selena Gomez's MTV VMAs 2023 after party look wins the internet: "My girl serving looks"

Selena Gomez is, without a doubt, one of the most notable and lovable celebrities in the entire expanse of the globe. And every time, with her spectacular red carpet looks and chic after-party outfits, she flawlessly justifies this statement. The pop star recently enchanted her admirers with her jaw-dropping attire for the MTV Video Music Awards after-party.

She wore a minidress of a single color, which undoubtedly impressed her followers. Even more, one of them said:

One internet user wrote (Image via Instagram/@selenagomezecu2.0)

Netizens were awe-inspired by Selena Gomez’s MTV VMAs after party bold look

Selena Gomez's appearance at the after-party for the Video Music Awards in 2023 wowed her legion of devoted followers and internet users worldwide. The vocalist was showered with endless compliments by netizens, resulting in social media being inundated with purple hearts and affection for her.

Netizens fell in love with Selena's after-party outfit (Image via Instagram/@selenagomezecu2.0)

While some called her a goddess, others said she looked graceful, like a queen. A few of them combined her first name with the word queen and commented, "Selqueena." Many of them complimented her stylist and suggested that her stylist deserves a raise because she does such an excellent job.

More about Selena Gomez’s after-party dress and accessories

At the star-studded MTV Video Music Awards 2023, Selena Gomez was undoubtedly one of the most talked-about stars owing to her stunning red carpet Oscar de la Renta custom outfit, which landed her on the list of best-dressed attendees.

However, that was not where she ended her route. As the pop artist made her getaway to the after-party, all eyes were on her as she changed out of her stunning flowery costume and into a purple corset minidress. Her risky outfit undoubtedly raised the frenzied atmosphere at the VMA after-party.

The multi-hyphenate star was seen coming to the after-party, and everyone's attention was immediately drawn to the captivating ensemble that she was wearing. She went with a dramatic corset-style satin outfit in a deep purple hue. Undone by Kate was the creator of her outfit.

She completed her look by draping an oversized leather jacket across her shoulders, accessorizing with a sparkly sling purse by Aupen with silver fringe tassels. For footwear, Selena opted to sport a pair of black heels.

Gomez finished her figure-hugging outfit with a set of hoop earrings plus a choker necklace that she wore over the arched neckline of her dress.

Prominent entertainers like Taylor Swift, Cardi B, Anitta, and Shakira, among others, donned various other glitzy looks for the MTV Video Music Awards after-party. Each celebrity showed off their distinct sense of style while establishing their own creative approach to fashion.