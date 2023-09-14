5 best-dressed females at VMAs 2023 

The MTV Video Music Awards, aka VMAs, have provided arguably the finest and most memorable red-carpet moments in the history of awards shows. Something special about the celebratory atmosphere of the awards ceremony allows celebrities to let their guard down and fully enjoy themselves.

This version of VMAs, like earlier ones, was well received. The red carpet was even more spectacular thanks to celebs, like Taylor Swift, Shakira, and Selena Gomez, who always tend to awe-inspire their fans with their absolutely stunning looks, no matter what they wear.

Nicki Minaj and other best-dressed female celebs graced the VMA 2023 red carpet with their exquisite outfits

Here's a list of the five best-dressed women who strutted the VMA red carpet and made their mark with their adept sense of vogue.

1) Megan Thee Stallion carried a Brandon Blackwood outfit

Megan Thee Stallion's red carpet look for the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards was absolutely flawless. Designer Brandon Blackwood created the rapper's stunning appearance.

Megan Thee Stallion wore a boned, sheer, corset-fitting dress made of two layers of bobbinet and silk grosgrain to the event. It was made to accommodate the artist's curves and was intended to appear as though a second skin was affixed to the body. The fashion designer lengthened a vintage corset into an evening gown to give it a modern look.

Traditionally, corsets were worn to emphasize only the waist. The designer intended for that joyous occasion to be conveyed across the entirety of the body.

2) Shakira made a divine appearance in Versace

The Hips Don't Lie singer arrived on the red carpet wearing an ethereal chainmail dress by Versace. The gown boasted a plunging cowl front neckline along with a thigh-high slit. She paired the shimmering, backless dress with a pair of shiny gold platform Jimmy Choos with a limited number of accessories.

Shakira stuck with her distinctive style, which includes gorgeous soft curls featuring a defined middle part, delicate pink lips, and radiant cheeks.

3) Selena Gomez embraced an intricate Oscar de la Renta dress

Selena Gomez wore an Oscar de la Renta dress to the Video Music Awards that beautifully channeled floral aesthetics. The Slow Down sensation embraced scarlet chord leaves possessing a brilliant sheen, which formed a unique design that resembled tendrils. The intricately crafted corset bodice and floral fringe were studded with thousands of scarlet bugle beads.

The plunging neckline was kept in place by a strap that resembled a leaf. This custom-made attire was created in the New York City Atelier of Oscar de la Renta.

Selena accessorized her ravishing outfit with silver earrings as well as wrist bracelets. She completed the look with smokey eye makeup, maintaining her red manicure, and wearing complementing strappy stilettos.

4) Taylor Swift ruled the red carpet in Versace

Taylor Swift, who was attending the event while taking a little time off from the phenomenally popular Eras tour, wore a black Versace outfit.

After all, entering the MTV VMAs with 11 outstanding nominations, which was the highest total of the evening, required an equally stellar wardrobe. The dress with the high slit was designed with mismatched sleeves, a cut-out back, and a buttoned skirt.

She accessorized with a layered neckpiece along with rings, bracelets, and earrings, adding a touch of metallic sheen to her all-black ensemble.

5) Nicki Minaj looked great in Dolce & Gabbana

Nicki Minaj's return as host of the VMAs boosted the event's excitement to new heights. She wore an outfit that was reminiscent of a bridal gown. She made her entrance on the red carpet wearing a soft pink corseted lace dress by Dolce & Gabbana. The outfit featured a bodice resembling a mermaid with a veil.

Nicki's nails were painted flawlessly in line with her outfit, styled long and blingy, which contributed to the overall effect of her look. Her eyeshadow was a purple-pink color, and she wore silver jewelry, making a subtle allusion to the Barbiecore aesthetic.

VMA 2023 was indeed a star-studded event. Apart from the aforementioned female celebs, Cardi B in custom-made Dilara Findikoglu, Olivia Rodrigo in Custom Ludovic de Saint Sernin, Emily Ratajkowski in Jean Paul Gaultier, and several others also made people turn their heads.