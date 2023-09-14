9 boldest looks at 2023 MTV VMAs

The 2023 MTV VMAs showcased an eclectic mix of music, performances, and memorable fashion moments. Returning to center stage as the host was the incredible Nicki Minaj, joined by a lineup of notable artists all set to enthrall with their performances.

The spotlight was on the music and the boldest looks at the 2023 MTV VMAs that graced the red carpet.

The stars gathered on Tuesday, September 12, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. They eagerly anticipated an evening of celebrating the pinnacle of music video achievements. With the ceremony kicking off at 5 pm PST/8 pm EST, audiences around the world tuned in.

Below are the nine boldest looks at MTV Video Music Awards 2023.

1) Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo at the 2023 MTV VMAs (Image via Getty)

Young and incredibly talented, Olivia Rodrigo has taken the music scene by storm with her deeply emotive songs that capture the essence of youth and heartbreak.

This evening, she glittered in a low-cut silver column dress, strikingly contrasting her straight brown hair. Her elegant look mirrored the star’s meteoric rise — dazzling and attention-grabbing.

2) Shakira

Shakira (image via Getty)

Shakira, the Colombian powerhouse, has given the world some of the most iconic pop and Latin hits. Known for her unique voice and incredible dance moves, she is the epitome of talent and perseverance.

Honored with the Video Vanguard Award, she chose a gold cut-out dress, revealing a hint of her inherent sensuality. The high leg slit and draped neckline added to her majestic presence, reminding everyone why she remains a global favorite.

3) Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion (Image via Getty)

Bold, vibrant, and unapologetically herself, Megan Thee Stallion is a modern-day icon for women's empowerment.

Her anthems, laced with confidence, resonated with her choice of attire — a custom-made, sheer black Brandon Blackwood gown. The revealing yet elegant attire matched the rapper's fearless persona and her journey of breaking stereotypes.

4) Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato dressed at the 2023 MTV VMAs (Image via Getty)

Demi Lovato has been famous across the world for her singing talent. The Cool for the Summer singer's all-black look at the VMAs was a statement in itself.

The oversized jacket, mini-dress, and sleek black hair resonated with the artist's journey — one of strength, renewal, and undeniable talent.

5) Doja Cat

Doja Cat at the 2023 MTV VMAs (Image via Getty)

A perfect blend of quirkiness and talent, Doja Cat is recognized for her eclectic music style. Her choice of a spider-web-reminiscent white Apocene dress suited her unpredictable and trendsetting nature.

Paired with see-through heels and diamond accessories, she proved again why she's one of the most innovative artists of her generation.

6) Karol G

Karol G arrives at the 2023 MTV VMAs (Image via Getty)

Karol G has been instrumental in popularizing urban music and reggaeton on a global scale. With her melodious voice and captivating music videos, the Colombian songstress has amassed a dedicated fanbase.

Her sheer mesh floor-length dress at the VMAs, coupled with pink tresses, showcased her penchant for combining elegance with a touch of boldness.

7) Saweetie

Saweetie at the 2023 MTV VMAs (Image via Getty)

Saweetie, a modern rap sensation, has won hearts with her catchy tunes and engaging collaborations. As the host of the MTV VMAs Pre-Show, she evoked a playful vibe with her Flintstones-inspired sequin dress.

While being fun, the outfit also hinted at Saweetie's ability to merge humor with style seamlessly.

8) Bebe Rexha

Bebe Rexha (Image via Getty)

Known for her powerful vocals and collaborations with top artists, Bebe Rexha has cemented her place in pop culture.

Despite undue criticism, she stepped onto the VMA red carpet in a black latex dress, reminiscent of pop icon Madonna. Her bold choice resonated with her message of self-love and body positivity.

9) Cardi B

Cardi B at the 2023 MTV VMAs (Image via Getty)

Cardi B is not just a rapper; she's a phenomenon. From her candid interviews to chart-topping hits, she has showcased her multifaceted personality.

At the VMAs, her strapless metallic gown, adorned with silver hairpins, encapsulated her essence — a blend of glamour, authenticity, and unyielding confidence.

The boldest looks at the 2023 MTV VMAs weren't merely fashion statements; they were narratives. Each eniquely chosen attire spoke volumes of the artist's journey, achievements, and individuality. The VMA red carpet became a canvas, and the stars painted it with hues of their stories, dreams, and unparalleled talent.