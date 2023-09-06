“I would have done it with BLACKPINK”: Karol G’s revelation on possible collaboration on TUSA remix resurfaces amidst the voting period of MTV VMAs

In May 2022, the Colombian singer, Karol G, first talked about the collaboration she almost had with K-pop girl group, BLACKPINK. During her interview with MTV, the singer sat down to answer various kinds of questions. One of the questions asked her to name a song by someone she would like to collaborate with.

In response, she said How You Like That, revealing her desire to collaborate with BLACKPINK.

However, as she continued to expand her answer, fans realized there could've been a collaboration between the two if not for COVID-19 and the limitations it brought.

Karol G expressed that her song, TUSA, which was released in collaboration with Nicki Minaj, was supposed to get a remix where she had planned to include the BLACKPINK members too:

"If I would have done a remix, I would have done it with BLACKPINK."

This interview, despite being over a year old, resurfaced on the internet when BLINKs realized that fans of Karol G have also been supporting the group by voting for them following their nomination under 'Group Of The Year'. This came to light when a page by the name of "Karol G Stats" shared a picture of MTV's poll between BLACKPINK and SEVENTEEN, with the former leading.

The page captioned the post, "supporting the queens!" as per a translation by Google.

Fans celebrate as Colombian singer Karol G's fans link hands with BLACKPINK fans for MTV VMA votings

During the year-old interview with MTV, Karol G, otherwise known as Carolina Giraldo Navarro, talked about several of her favorite artists like Harry Styles, Rihanna, and more. As she was asked questions related to her relationship and perspectives of other artists in the industry, she was also asked to name a song by an artist she wished to collaborate with.

Without much hesitation, she immediately answered that she'd choose to work with the How You Like That artists and would love to collaborate with Lisa in the future. In a similar vein, she added that a collaboration between them for a remix of TUSA almost came true, but could not be executed.

While the track in itself grew to be quite famous and received much love and attention, netizens were shocked to realize that a remix with the K-pop group could've happened. Here's what the Colombian singer expressed during her interview:

I'm gonna choose 'How You Like That' by BLACKPINK and I would love, love, really love to work with Lisa from BLACKPINK. And I have to say like a short sory. When I launched "Tusa" with Nicki Minaj, in my mind I had a remix that we never tried. I don't know why. If would've done a remix, it would have been with BLACKPINK. We never tried because of COVID things. We spoke but that would've been the remix of the life.

Fans expressed their disappointment at the collaboration never working out. Many also expressed their joy at Karol G and her fans supporting the K-pop girl group by voting for them for Group of the Year at the 2023 MTV VMAs.

As BLINKs enthusiastically vote for their favorite K-pop idols, they were more than delighted to realize that fans of Karol G have also been supporting the group. Amidst all this, calls for a collaboration between both artists have also grown louder.