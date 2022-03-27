How long were Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler married for? Singer reveals he is expecting baby girl with ex-wife 

American singer Sam Hunt and his former wife Hannah Lee Fowler are expecting their first child together.

The 37-year-old star opened up about the new addition in his life for the first time while he was a guest host on Country Countdown USA. While talking to host Lon Helton, he talked about Fowler being pregnant with a baby girl. The singer shared,

“I have a baby coming in about 8 weeks. I blocked out two months at the end of May and early June. Really this year revolves around that big news in my life.”

Hunt has already sought advice from friends and fellow musicians regarding fatherhood, including country singer Russell Dickerson, who has a one-year-old son with his wife, Kailey Dickerson.

Hunt shared,

“I saw Russell Dickerson a few weeks ago, we talked about fatherhood, I tried to pick his brain. Over the last four to five years, I’ve had a lot of buddies who’ve had their first kids. So I feel I’m ready for it.”

Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler were a long time couple before separation

The 23 singer and Hannah Lee Fowler first started dating in 2008 while Hunt visited Alabama. He previously played football for the University of Alabama at Birmingham from 2005 to 2007, which is probably how they crossed paths.

The couple split after some time but got back together in 2016. Hunt popped the question in January 2017 and the duo ultimately got engaged. The couple tied the knot in April 2017.

In the recent interview, while talking about what they would be naming their daughter, Sam Hunt said that the duo have not made any decisions and probably won't do so until she's born. Sam Hunt further told Helton that they are not thinking about a name as of yet since they are waiting to be able to see her and decide what name suits her best.

Fowler and Hunt have not disclosed any other details about their impending parenthood other than Hunt's recent appearance on the radio show.

News of Fowler's pregnancy with their first child first came to the limelight after she filed for divorce from Sam Hunt in Tennessee on February 18, 2022. They were married for almost five years.

In documents obtained by NBC News, irreconcilable differences were cited and Fowler confirmed she was expecting a child with the singer, to be born in May. The divorce papers also listed adultery and inappropriate marital conduct as reasons for the divorce.

Fowler requested alimony, child support, and primary custody of their child in the filing, as well as an equitable division of their shared property.

