How long did Sofia Coppola's Priscilla take to wrap shooting? Details explored

In the ever-evolving world of cinema, certain directors stand out for their unique storytelling abilities and the capacity to weave tales that remain etched in the minds of audiences. Sofia Coppola is one such maestro known for her meticulous direction and profound narratives.

Her latest cinematic endeavor, Priscilla, promises to be yet another jewel in her illustrious career, providing an in-depth look into the life of Priscilla Presley. Bringing a feature film to life often demands considerable time, involving months of shooting, sometimes even stretching into years.

Thus, when news about the filming duration of Sofia Coppola's Priscilla started circulating, it raised eyebrows and became a topic of intrigue in entertainment circles.

To the astonishment of many, Priscilla wrapped up its entire shooting in just 30 days. Such a feat is impressive and almost unheard of for a biopic of this magnitude.

The unconventional timeline of Sofia Coppola's Priscilla

Cailee Spaeny, portraying the central character of Priscilla Presley in the film, shed light on this surprising revelation during the movie's premiere at the New York Film Festival. The brief timeline, however, came with its unique set of challenges.

"We shot it in 30 days and also out of order, so I'd be pregnant in the morning, and then after lunch I'd be 14 years old," shared Spaeny.

Such a filming sequence demanded the actress to shift between various phases of Priscilla's life, sometimes multiple times in a single day. The decision to shoot out of sequence, especially for a biopic, underscores the directorial prowess of Sofia Coppola.

It is not just a test of the director's capability but also a testament to the adaptability and skills of the actors involved.

Sofia Coppola's Priscilla is primarily adapted from Priscilla's 1985 memoir, 'Elvis and Me.' The narrative delves deep into the nuances of her relationship with the legendary 'King of Rock and Roll,' Elvis Presley.

It traces their journey from the initial days of their acquaintance in 1959 to the culmination of their union.

Diving deeper into the characters

For Spaeny, portraying Priscilla was made slightly less daunting after a personal interaction with Priscilla Presley herself. The actress expressed her gratitude for this golden opportunity, noting:

"I got really lucky to actually sit down with Priscilla herself and ask her all the questions I wanted to."

Such direct interactions provide insights that can't be sourced from scripts or secondary sources. It allowed Spaeny to imbue her portrayal with authenticity, reflecting the genuine experiences and emotions of Priscilla Presley.

On the other side of this love saga stands Elvis, the global music sensation. Jacob Elordi, who dons the role of Elvis, aimed to deconstruct the mythical aura surrounding the icon.

His objective was to present Elvis Presley as a world-famous superstar and a genuine individual with real emotions and vulnerabilities.

Elordi emphasized the challenge, remarking how he constantly strived to balance between showcasing Elvis's unparalleled fame and his human side.

Sofia Coppola's Priscilla already seems poised to be a remarkable addition to cinema, not just for its compelling narrative but also due to the exceptional circumstances surrounding its production.

The brief shooting duration, the unconventional filming sequence, and the nuanced portrayal of the lead characters all contribute to the allure of the movie.

As audiences worldwide eagerly await its release, the captivating tale of its making ensures that the film remains a topic of discussion and admiration.