How did Lunden and Olivia meet? Ages and all about the TikTok couple as wedding photos go viral

Influencers Lunden Stallings and Olivia Bennett have tied the knot. The duo exchanged vows at Naylor Hill in Roswell Georgia in front of 150 guests. Their elegant wedding pictures were quick to go viral and grab netizens’ attention. In an exclusive interview with People magazine, the pair shared their excitement over their ceremony.

Lunden Rose and Olivia Stallings are best known as ‘Lunden & Olivia’ across social media platforms. Netizens thoroughly enjoy their “day in the life,” “outfit of the day” and other lifestyle content on TikTok. They have amassed a massive following of 214K and 202K followers on Instagram respectively.

The 26-year-olds recently took to Instagram and shared a carousel of images of their wedding ceremony that took place at the historic venue. Stallings awed followers with her sleek white Safiyaa dress while Bennett wore a breathtaking Monique Lhuillier gown. She wore Stuart Weitzman kitten heels.

People magazine revealed that Stallings initially walked down the isle, followed by Bennett.

Pictures showed the two gleefully celebrating their love. At the time of writing this article, the duo had amassed over 230,000 likes on their shared Instagram post.

Lunden and Olivia met in 2020

The internet personalities were united by their shared love for golden retrievers. In their exclusive interview, it was revealed that the pair met in 2020 when Bennett contacted Stallings about her golden retriever. A year later, Stallings moved to Atlanta where Bennett already resided and the two connected with each other.

The couple frequently share glimpses into their relationship on Instagram. In recent days the pair flooded their accounts with content, showing their excitement for their nuptials.

While sharing their exciting proposal to the publication, Stallings and Bennett revealed that they proposed to each other at the same time while chartering a private boat in Charleston in May 2022. Speaking about the unexpected turn of events, Stallings added:

“That night we canceled our five-star dinner reservations and got $3 pizza by the slice, a Dr. Pepper and just ran the streets of Charleston.”

Speaking about their impact on the LGBTQ community, Bennett shared that it was pivotal for her to reveal to followers that two feminine women can also be in a relationship with each other “in the south.”

The couple planned the entire wedding with the help of Lunden’s mother Ashley Gilbow. Olivia revealed that she and Lunden wanted their mothers to be their “something blue.” It was revealed that Ashley wore a “stunning blue gown” while Olivia held blue hydrangeas in honor of her mother who had passed away.

Speaking about what they cherish most about their wedding, Stallings revealed that she felt grateful for her “family and friends” who had travelled across the country to attend the event. She also added:

“To us, the most important part of the wedding is that we have one day that every single person in our lives that we love will be in the same place at the same time.”

Since their wedding, it was revealed that Olivia would be taking on Lunden’s last name, Stallings.

Lunden also shared that she was looking forward to starting her pregnancy journey along with Olivia. The couple revealed that the former would be carrying their child and that they would be using a sperm donor and IVF.