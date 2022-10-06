When did Abbie Herbert meet her husband Josh? Relationship timeline explored as TikTok couple reveal sex of second baby

Content creators and social media influencers Josh and Abbie Herbert recently announced the gender of their second baby through a YouTube video. The video, posted on October 3, 2022, had the Herberts announcing that they were expecting a baby boy by opening a closet full of blue clothes and accessories.

Last month, Abbie shared with her 2.02 million YouTube subscribers that she was expecting her and Josh's second child. The couple already have a 16-month-old daughter, Poppy James.

They ended their gender reveal video with a teaser about their soon-to-be-born son's name, which read:

"Can't wait to meet you... J_____ Herbert!"

Abbie Herbert met Josh in 2013, and married him in 2019

The 25-year-old TikTok star and model once said that she met her 32-year-old singer/songwriter husband in 2013 on the set of one of his music videos. Abbie had starred as Josh's girlfriend in his song EVRYTHNGS ALRGHT.

She confessed in a video that she thought Josh was cute and returned the next day even though she wasn't needed there. She added that the video was being shot at one of her friend's house, and the friend said that Abbie could hang out and watch the rest of the shoot.

The model added:

"And I did. So maybe I thought he was cute!"

Abbie and Josh Herbert (image via Getty Images)

When they first met, the model was only 17 while Josh was 24 and when they began dating in 2015, they faced a lot of backlash due to their seven year age gap. The internet also labeled Josh's behavior as "grooming" after Abbie posted a video which was captioned, "So happy he stalked me for three years after this was taken."

However, the couple also received a lot of love and support as their relationship flourished since they began dating. After nearly three years of dating, the couple got engaged in 2018 and married a year and a half later on July 12, 2019 in an intimate ceremony. Josh and Abbie Herbert revealed the news about their wedding a month later, in August 2019.

The couple welcomed a baby girl named Poppy James in May 2021 and she instantly became famous on social media after her images and videos flooded Abbie's social media accounts. The internet knows Poppy by her nickname 'Poot,' which Abbie Herbert gave her.

Abbie, Josh, and Poppy Herbert (image via Getty Images)

Before the announcement of Abbie's current pregnancy, the couple had announced that Abbie Herbert had suffered a pregnancy loss in May 2022. The TikTok star shared the news with her followers after she spent some time dealing with her pain. The couple were excited to promote Poppy to Big Sister status, but their celebration was cut short.

In the video that Abbie shared about the pregnancy loss, confessed that it was difficult having to navigate the situation but added that they would wait for their second baby whenever it was their time.

The couple is now ready to welcome their second child, a boy, in 2023. They told People Magazine in an interview that they were excited to be growing their "little family." Josh and Abbie Herbert said that they couldn't wait to meet "their bundle of joy," and see Poppy "become the best big sister!"

Abbie Herbert currently has over 12 million followers on TikTok and also models for NEXT Models, while Josh Herbert continues to work as a musician. The duo also shares a YouTube account called The Herberts.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far