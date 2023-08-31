What did Ashley Elliot say? Gel lady’s husband drama explained as marriage takes social media by a storm

TikTok content creator and influencer Ashley Elliot has recently spoken about the controversy and questions about her marriage with her husband. Elliot amassed a massive following on the platform since 2019 and now she has over 14 million followers.

She is also known as the “Gel Lady” due to her hairstyle content where she posts about gelling her hair back neatly and styling it in buns so that no hair strand falls on her face. Elliot also recently introduced her own line of hair gel called “Combat Gel”. Apart from these videos, she also often made couple’s content with her husband which her followers enjoyed.

However, questions about her marriage started popping up after she posted quite a vague video on August 24. In the short clip, Elliot spoke about a hypothetical situation where a hard-working husband who previously vowed to take care of his family, so the other half did not have to worry about making money.

Then she expressed her concerns about the said husband leaving his family for someone younger and more beautiful down the line, in a way, abandoning the other half without proper means to make it on their own. Though Ashley Elliot did not specify in the video that the scenario was connected with her situation, followers speculated otherwise.

Ashley Elliot's marriage drama explored as she addresses fans' speculations

Apart from Ashley Elliot's video on the hypothetical scenario, her followers also noticed some other things that further concretized their speculations. They noticed that all the content, where the influencer's husband was featured, had been removed from her TikTok feed, and she also stopped wearing her wedding ring.

People began to draw conclusions that Elliot might have actually talked about her current situation with her husband in that hypothetical scenario.

Ashley Elliot addressed all these presumptions and said:

“This has nothing to do with me. I literally brought up a scenario saying if you were married to a man for 20 years you’ve never had a job, you’ve never had any skill sets because you thought he would take care of you for the rest of your life and imagine if he left you for somebody else. It was a scenario.”

She explained that she wants her daughter to be financially independent and never rely on a man because people might change in the future and they might leave their partners. Elliot added how the idea of being abandoned scared her which is why she never wanted to stop working.

The influencer further explained that while she has always loved being on social media and making content, her husband didn’t.

Elliot clarified that she did not force her husband to appear in those videos and that he willingly made those couple’s content since they were bringing in good profit and support from followers. However, her husband did not want to be recognized whenever he went out in public. So, Elliot respected his wishes for not wanting to share the spotlight.

Regarding the absence of her wedding ring, Elliot said that she knows her followers have noticed the disappearance of the ring but it was something she preferred to keep private.

However, even after Ashley Elliot did not disclose anything private, another woman who goes by the name Monique, fueled the topic on August 29. Monique posted a video on TikTok where she was holding a newborn baby and a man was lying next to them on the bed, facing away from the camera. She then referred to him as the father of the child.

Some of Ashley Elliot's followers mistook the man in Monique's video as Elliot's husband and got concerned that this was probably what the Gel Lady was hinting at in her August 24 video.

However, Monique, who is a s** worker, came forward and spoke about the situation. She vaguely shared that Elliot’s husband was one of her clients, but they never met in person, and only communicated virtually. Monique had an accusatory tone against Elliot in her video and said that the Gel Lady was making a big deal out of the situation.

She went on to say that Elliot’s husband reached out to her and she felt that the husband wanted to be heard and understood, implying that Ashley Elliot was not giving him the required space in their relationship. Monique also downplayed the evident infidelity of Elliot's husband and tried to justify his actions, which led her to garner immense backlash and criticism from netizens.

They said how it was unethical and appalling of Monique to publicize Ashley Elliot and her husband's marriage and private life. Several people pointed out that Elliot herself never shared any details about the problems she was having with her marriage, much less even bashing her husband online.

Ashley Elliot ultimately admitted to the speculations about her husband cheating on her in a video posted on August 31. She said that she had no idea about Monique but implied that she only got a hint of her husband's infidelity. Although Elliot agreed that how Monique exposed details about her private was wrong, she asked her followers not to leave hate comments for anyone.

Elliot also shared that she blocked Monique on all social media platforms for her own peace and that she would log off from the internet to prioritize her mental health.