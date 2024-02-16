How many bodyguards does Taylor Swift have? All about her high-level security in the wake of Super Bowl videos

In the days after the Super Bowl LVIII final, images and videos of Taylor Swift being escorted in and out of venues by her high-level security emerged online. In two of the now-viral videos, the Time Magazine Person of the Year 2023 can be seen accompanying her boyfriend and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce.

Thus, fans are now curious to learn more about Taylor Swift’s security team. So far, the exact strength of her security remains undisclosed. However, as per Kansas City News and Distractify, the pop star has four personal guards in plain clothes at all times in public.

In the first viral video clip, Taylor Swift can be seen holding Mama Kelce's hands, as they walked from the stands to the field at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium, following the win of the Kansas City Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. The video also showed her bodyguards trying to move multiple photographers from their way until they reached a secured zone.

In another footage, Taylor Swift similarly clutched the elbow of Mrs. Kelce, as they moved from the stadium entrance to the elevator to reach their VIP booth ahead of the match. Here, as well, the singer’s bodyguards were seen making way for her to move hassle-free.

She was also seen at after-parties with Kelce, his family, and her own parents, all while being closely watched by her security detail at all times.

Everything you need to know about Taylor Swift’s security team

Earlier this month, Kansas City Chiefs co-owner and chairman Clark Hunt appeared on a SiriusXM radio show to talk about the Super Bowl LVIII final. During the conversation with host Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo, Hunt touched upon Taylor Swift’s romance with Travis Kelce, and what it meant for the team, especially from a security detail point of view.

“Obviously, anywhere she goes is a security issue. It’s something that we’ve helped her security team handle when she comes to games in Kansas City and I know the visiting teams that we’ve played this year where she’s shown up have had to do the same thing.”

He also added how Swift has a “really talented security team” who are in “liaison” with the team’s security, and together, they ensure she safely makes it in and out of the stadium.

Clark Hunt further added that he did not know the exact size of the pop icon’s security detail, but knew they were many in number and extremely competent at their job.

Likewise, Aubtu Biz reported that for safety reasons, the exact number of Swift’s bodyguards remains undisclosed, which is common for most A-list celebrities, to maintain the “effectiveness” of their security.

However, insider sources suggest that during her ongoing international Eras Tour, she reportedly has 83 full-time bodyguards, including four personal guards at all times, and an extra 140 individuals around the venues wherever she needs access.

Reportedly, the team not only has musclemen, but all kinds of well-trained security personnel, production staff, support staff, vigilantes, and more, many with prior law enforcement or military backgrounds. They all maintain the utmost discretion at all times about her whereabouts and are always on high alert for any possible breaches.

In fact, as per Aubtu Biz, Taylor Swift has reportedly been spending over $50 million in bonuses for her employees during the Eras Tour, especially for an expert security team.

Apart from tours, concerts, and attending games, Swift’s security detail is also responsible for her welfare at her home and in other public places, such as restaurants and clubs. As per Cosmopolitan, the team never gets in her way, yet stays close enough for any kind of emergency.

Interestingly, a close source told Entertainment Tonight last month that one time Travis Kelce requested Taylor’s bodyguards to step aside, and “he’d take it from here,” to which they were skeptical.

In October 2023, during an episode of New Heights podcast hosted by siblings Travis and Jason Kelce, the former jokingly said that if he ever tried to “push” Taylor's guard out of the way, they probably would end up tasing him, adding that they were great at their jobs and good people.

