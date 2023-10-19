Travis Kelce claims Taylor Swift's security could've 'tased him' on viral NYC date. night

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's New York City date went viral minutes after the images were shared. Making it their first public appearence after their time in Kansas City, fans were delighted to see the two step out for a romantic date.

However, there was plenty discource over Kelce's protective stance and what transpiried between him and Swift's security.

Most fans were impressed with Kelce, happy that the Kansas City Chiefs star was looking after the "Love Story" singer. However, Jason Kelce, while hosting the "New Heights" podcast with his brother Jason, brought up a clip where Kelce apparently pushed one of Swift's security guards.

Curious, Jason asked:

"Any pushback from the actual security guards about pushing them out of the way that one night?"

Travis Kelce, however, said he knew better than to push the security guard.

"I didn't push them. I placed my hand on the gentleman's back to let him know I was behind him. If I would have pushed him, he would probably would have turned around and tased me."

Kelce also said he felt protective while on the date.

"Do you feel like you're like a security guard when you're with Taylor?" Jason Kelce asked. "I'm like, yeah, like you're one with the rest of the guys?"

Kelce said that he was self-aware.

"I feel like whenever I'm on a date, I'm I'm always, like, having, like, the sense of, like, I'm a man in this situation. I'm like, protective," Travis Kelce said. "You always kind of have that feeling or that self-awareness, I guess."

Travis Kelce was feeling "terrible" for Taylor Swift's conversation with dad Ed Kelce

While on the podcast, the Kelce brothers discussed another viral matter: Taylor Swift's unexpected conversation with their father, Ed. Jason and Travis Kelce joked about the situation.

"This is a terrifying conversation. I felt terrible. I felt terrible for Taylor for being in the (spot like that)."

Later, they mentioned about their dad probably listening to her music now and even burning CDs so he can transfer everything. Of course, the two NFL stars didn't confirm if that was actually what they were speaking about.

Travis Kelce's mother, Donna, remains unimpressed with undue attention being diverted her way

Along with Ed Kelce, Swift's moments with Donna Kelce also took NFL Twitter and Swifties by storm.

Appearing on the "Today" show, Donna Kelce voiced her opinion on the matter. Confirming that the Kelce-Swift linkup was indeed new, she said the attention has been "a little annoying."

"At times, it gets a little annoying, but most of the time people are just so, so sweet. So kind. So generous. And you know, I can't but ... what mother doesn’t like to hear their kids are great?"

Despite their multiple appearences together, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift haven't confirmed a romantic relationship. Swift has attended three Chiefs games.

Travis, who was last at the Eras Tour, could also show up in support of the "Blank Space" singer.