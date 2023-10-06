Travis Kelce's mother Donna has been in the news for her recent appearances at the Kansas City Chiefs games. The focus, however, isn't just Donna Kelce, but Taylor Swift.

Attending back-to-back Chiefs games, Swift and Travis Kelce have been the centre of attention. Fans have spotted them hanging out after games.

However, unlike Swift and Travis, Donna might not be completely used to the attention just yet. Though admitting that people are sweet, Kelce's mother did go into the details of the change, and how it makes her feel like she's in an alternate universe.

Speaking on the TODAY show, Donna Kelce said:

"You just treat everyone with respect, kindness and they return it to me. I feel like in some kind of alternate universe. Just really, really strange, but it's fun. It's a great ride".

"At times, it gets a little annoying, but most of the time people are just so, so sweet. So kind. So generous. And you know, I can't but - what mother doesn’t like to hear their kids are great?"

Of course, Donna's life has been in the news along with her children, who ended up playing the Super Bowl against each other last season.

Donna Kelce claims Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's friendship is relatively new

Along with questions about increasing media attention, Donna spoke about the nature of Kelce and Swift's relationship. Though Donna revealed she doesn't like to talk about the matter, she made sure to confirm their linkup was indeed very new.

"You know, it's fairly new. I don't like to talk about it. It's just one of those things where, obviously, everybody saw me. I was in the box with her. And, you know, it's just another thing that's amped up my life."

Despite the buzz around the topic, both Donna and Travis Kelce continue to ask for some privacy.

While on the New Heights podcast with his brother Jason Kelce, Travis admitted that he was the one who invited attention to himself. However, that doesn't mean he doesn't want to retain his privacy too.

"I know I brought all this attention to me, right? I want to respect both of our lives. She is not into the media as much as I am doing this show every week..."

Furthermore, Kelce or Swift are yet to confirm their relationship status.