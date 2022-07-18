How many children does Bruce Springsteen have? All about his family as musician becomes grandfather for the first time

Bruce Springsteen became a first-time grandfather after his son and fiancee welcomed a baby girl. Born in the USA, the granddaughter of the rock legend has been named Lilly Harper Springsteen.

The news was recently shared by Bruce Springsteen’s wife, Patti Scialfa, on Instagram.

Bruce Springsteen welcomes granddaughter

Sharing a black and white picture of her son and his fiancee with a baby carriage, and another picture of the newborn, Patti Scialfa said:

“Walking the baby. Lily Harper Springsteen.”

The baby is seen wearing pink teddy-bear-shaped mittens along with a pink hat; the post is flooded with congratulatory messages for the family. Fans also showered their messages and good wishes by saying:

"Waaaait a minute! Do we have a baby Springsteen? Ahhhhhh."

At the same time, another fan said:

"Oh! Congratulations! And welcome to the world dear Lily, what a beautiful news! Lots of health to all!"

How many children does Bruce Springsteen have?

Lilly, the first grandchild of Bruce Springsteen, is the daughter of Sam, Bruce’s youngest son. Other than Sam, Bruce Springsteen has two more kids, Evan, who is 31 years old, and Jessica, who is 30 years old. Bruce shares these kids with his wife Scialfa.

Springsteen's youngest and the new father, Sam, is a firefighter in Jersey City, New Jersey. The Dancing in the Dark artist and Patti started their family when they welcomed their son, Evan, in 1990. The couple tied the knot in 1991, and later that year, their second child, Jessica, was born. The pair welcomed their third and youngest son, Sam, in 1994.

Bruce is known to have dedicated his life to his music career, but he himself commits that this family is what is most dear to him. While talking about how Bruce loves it when his kids come to visit him, Bruce’s wife, Patti said:

“When we’re all together at our home in Colts Neck, New Jersey, Bruce and I still get up at seven every morning to make breakfast for the kids: oatmeal, pancakes, bacon, scrambled eggs — the whole deal. I know it sounds corny, but we like to have that time together in the morning as a family before everyone goes their separate ways.”

Adding to that, Bruce said:

“If I can wish for anything for my children, it’s that they can pursue their dreams and know that if things don’t work out, it’s OK. Patti and I will always be there for them.”

"The Boss," as Springsteen came to be known, is one of the best-selling artists in music history with nearly 150 million record sales worldwide. Throughout his six-decade-long career, he has won a total of 20 Grammy awards, an Academy Award, two Golden Globes and a special Tony Award for his concert residency, "Springsteen on Broadway."

He was inducted into both the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1999.

Born in 1949, in New Jersey, Bruce’s father was a bus driver and his mother was a legal secretary who was the family’s main breadwinner due to his father's struggles with mental health issues. Starting off his musical career at the age of 15, Bruce Springsteen today has a net worth of more than $500 million, with 20 studio albums under his belt.

