Bruce Springsteen UK Tour 2023: Tickets, where to buy, venues, dates and more

Shortly after announcing his 2023 US tour dates, American singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have now revealed their UK tour dates as well. Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will begin their 2023 international tour on February 1 in the United States and will conclude on April 14 in Newark, New Jersey.

The tour will then head to Europe on April 28, 2023, in Barcelona, Spain through July 25, 2023, in Monza, Italy. Springsteen will perform in the UK from May 30, 2023, onwards. The UK tour marks Springsteen’s first shows in the country since 2016. Springsteen is also expected to host a second leg of the North American tour, with dates still to be announced.

Tickets for the Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band UK tour will go on sale on July 21, 2022 at 9.00 am BST. The tickets for the Edinburgh show are available through Live Nation UK, whereas the tickets for the Birmingham and BST Hyde Park shows are available via AXS.com and bst-hydepark.com respectively.

Bruce Springsteen UK Tour 2023 dates and venues

Bruce Springsteen @springsteen



Tickets for go on sale at 9AM local time on Thursday, 21 July 2022. More info: Bruce & The E Street Band have announced four UK dates on their 2023 International Tour! The new dates mark their first UK shows since 5 June 2016 at Wembley Stadium.Tickets for go on sale at 9AM local time on Thursday, 21 July 2022. More info: brucespringsteen.net Bruce & The E Street Band have announced four UK dates on their 2023 International Tour! The new dates mark their first UK shows since 5 June 2016 at Wembley Stadium.Tickets for go on sale at 9AM local time on Thursday, 21 July 2022. More info: brucespringsteen.net! https://t.co/jfXjGsEXNV

May 30--BT Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh

June 16--Villa Park, Birmingham

July 6 --BST Hyde Park, London

July 8--BST Hyde Park, London

Earlier this year, while announcing his tour, Bruce Springsteen had said:

“After six years, I’m looking forward to seeing our great and loyal fans next year. And I’m looking forward to once again sharing the stage with the legendary E Street Band. See you out there, next year—and beyond!”

Bruce Springsteen Europe Tour 2023 dates and venues

Bruce Springsteen @springsteen Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band Announce 2023 International Tour! More info on tickets at brucespringsteen.net Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band Announce 2023 International Tour! More info on tickets at brucespringsteen.net https://t.co/wUax9aiZ8V

Bruce Springsteen will perform in Europe on the following dates next year:

April 28 -- Barcelona, Spain -- Estadi Olimpic

May 5 -- Dublin, Ireland -- RDS Arena

May 7 -- Dublin, Ireland -- RDS Arena

May 13 -- Paris, France -- La Defense Arena

May 18 -- Ferrara, Italy -- Parco Urbano G. Bassani

May 21 -- Rome, Italy -- Circo Massimo

May 25 -- Amsterdam, The Netherlands -- Johann Crujiff Arena

June 11 -- Landgraaf, The Netherlands -- Megaland

June 13 -- Zurich, Switzerland -- Stadion Letzigrund

June 21 -- Dusseldorf, Germany -- Merkur Spiel Arena

June 24 -- Gothenburg, Sweden -- Ullevi

June 26 -- Gothenburg, Sweden -- Ullevi

June 30 -- Oslo, Norway -- Voldslokka

July 11 -- Copenhagen, Denmark -- Parken

July 13 -- Copenhagen, Denmark -- Parken

July 15 -- Hamburg, Germany -- Volksparkstadion

July 18 -- Vienna, Austria -- Ernst Happel Stadion

July 23 -- Munich, Germany -- Olympiastadion

July 25 -- Monza, Italy -- Prato della Gerascia, Autodromo di Monza

More about The River singer

Bruce Springsteen has won 20 Grammy awards. (Image via Instagram)

Springsteen is one of the best-selling artists in the world, with over 150 million records sold worldwide and over 64 million albums sold in the United States. The 72-year-old singer and songwriter has won various accolades throughout the course of his career including 20 Grammy Awards, two Golden Globes, an Academy Award, and a Special Tony Award (for Springsteen on Broadway). The singer was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1999 by Bono, the lead singer of U2.

He last collaborated with The E Street Band in 2020, for an episode of Saturday Night Live in December 2020. They launched live versions of two songs from their most recent studio album, Letter To You, on Columbia Records.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far