How many children does Carrie Underwood have? Singer says son is becoming ‘more aware’ of her fame

American country singer Carrie Underwood recently opened up about her son getting more acquainted with her fame.

While appearing in an interview with Today, the 39-year-old star, who shares two kids with husband Mike Fisher, revealed how her eldest child is trying to figure out her standing in public. She said:

"I feel like, Isaiah, who's 7½, he's becoming more aware that it's not normal. He’ll go to school and someone will be like, ‘I saw your mom on TV last night.' He’s just becoming more aware that his mom does something that’s not normal."

Carrie Underwood also revealed how she is attempting to spend time with her children while on her Denim & Rhinestones tour. She stated that her sons join her on tour whenever they have school off, or she would fly to them whenever she gets a little time from her schedule. She added:

“They’ll be out to visit. This tour, I’m going home a lot more than I ever have before. If there’s a way to get me home, even if it’s just for the day.”

All you need to know about Carrie Underwood's kids

As stated above, Grammy-winner Carrie Underwood shares two sons with her retired hockey pro husband, Mike Fisher. They married in 2010, and on February 27, 2015, they welcomed their first child, Isaiah Michael Fisher.

While speaking to People Magazine in 2017, Carrie Underwood revealed how she and her husband were surprised to learn they were expecting their first child, but quickly realized the value of "family time." She had then said:

"I remember when we first found out we were gonna have him [Isaiah], it [was] like, 'How are we gonna do this? Our lives are so crazy as it is.' But you just make room, and you learn how important that family time is, and to be able to spend time and carve out some of that and maybe get to go on vacation and maybe get to go on a cruise — that stuff is so important to, like I said, make time for family. That's what it's all about."

The Before He Cheats singer announced the news of his birth on Instagram in March 2015. Isaiah became accustomed to his mother's life on tour, and even began following her steps by the age of 5.

Carrie Underwood's first Christmas album, My Gift, included the song "Little Drummer Boy," which featured Isaiah. While talking to People Magazine at the time, she revealed:

"It was so great. When we recorded, I was able to be in the booth with him and encourage him and try to remind him what words were coming up next, things like that. I got to listen to his vocals [get] put together and then listening to myself with him. I was laughing, and I was crying, and it was just very overwhelming in a good way. It's just very emotional."

Isaiah did not just follow in his mother's footsteps but also his father's. In September 2021, the singer revealed that he had started playing sports and made his baseball debut.

Carrie Underwood experienced three miscarriages while trying to expand her family, which discouraged her at one point in time. In the same interview, she reckoned:

"Of course, you wonder if it's you, what am I doing wrong, or what have I done wrong. I remember having conversations with [husband Mike Fisher] trying to make sense of it all. But the miscarriages made me get real with God and say, 'Okay, I'm kind of giving up a little bit. If this isn't meant to happen, then I need to accept that and know that someday I'll understand why.'"

However, the couple became pregnant with their second child and gave birth to Jacob Bryan Fisher on January 21, 2019. Calling him their "miracle baby," Underwood once revealed that the duo never intended to have this age gap between the two kids but "God has different plans sometimes."

