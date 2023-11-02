How many children do Erin Bates and Chad Paine have? Family explored as Bringing Up Bates couple welcomes baby No. 6

Erin Bates and Chad Paine, who fans know from the show Bringing Up Bates, have recently shared some excellent news. It was announced on Monday, October 30, that the couple had welcomed their sixth child. The couple also revealed their son's name, William Gage, and the date and time of his birth, “October 30th, 2023 at 5:49 a.m.”

Bates and Paine shared heartwarming photos of themselves holding the newborn baby on Instagram with the caption,

“Welcome to the world, William Gage Paine. You’ve already stolen our hearts! We know God has such big plans for your life and we are so overjoyed that you are part of our family. You are so loved and such an answer to prayer.”

Additionally, Erin Bates and Chad Paine promised their fans that more information would be revealed “soon.” Besides William Gage Paine, Erin Bates and Chad Paine have five other children: Carson, Brooklyn, Everly, Holland, and Finley.

After this, Kelly Jo Bates, the mother of Erin Bates, shared the following caption on Tuesday, October 31, on the show's Instagram account,

“Needless to say, we are all on cloud nine over here loving on little William Gage Paine! What a little miracle and answer to prayer he is! He was born yesterday, October 30th at 5:49 am weighing 5 lbs 10 oz. It was a smooth labor and delivery with a wonderful staff! Little William is doing wonderful, and there’s some anxious kids at the Paine home waiting to meet their new little brother!”

Furthermore, she also expressed her gratitude to everyone “who prayed for Erin and William during this pregnancy.”

When did Erin Bates and Chad Paine get married?

The show centered around Gil and Kelly Jo Bates, who got married in December 1987, and the 19 children they have. In order of age, the nineteen children are:

Zachary Gilvin: 34 years old Michaela Christan: 33 years old Erin Elise: 32 years old William Lawson: 31 years old Kenneth Nathaniel: 30 years old Alyssa Joy: 28 years old Tori Layne: 27 years old Trace Whitfield: 26 years old Carlin Brianne: 25 years old Josie Kellyn: 24 years old Katie Grace: 23 years old Jackson Ezekiel: 21 years old Warden Justice: 20 years old Isaiah Courage: 19 years old Addallee Hope: 17 years old Ellie Bridget: 16 years old Callie-Anna Rose: 14 years old Judson Wyatt: 13 years old Jeb Colton: 11 years old

Additionally, Gil and Kelly Jo Bates have 27 grandchildren, and two more will be born in the next few months. Before this, the Bates family was also the subject of a TV show known as United Bates of America.

Erin Bates and Chad Paine met on February 11, 2011, and tied the knot in November 2013. In addition to their newborn, Erin Bates and Chad Paine's children are:

Finley Marie: 21 months old Brooklyn Elise: 7 years old Everly Hope: 5 years old Holland Grace: 3 years old Charles Steven IV: 8 years old

The first season of Bringing Up Bates aired in 2015, and the show has aired 10 seasons so far. The UPtv network announced the following information about season 11 back in January 2022,

“We will not be premiering Bringing Up Bates season 11 on UPtv as planned as we will be focusing our programming in 2022 on movies and a new scripted series to be announced soon. When we premiered Bringing Up Bates, the series was focused on parents with 19 kids who were teenagers and young children.”

Additionally, it was mentioned that,

“The cameras were there to capture the love, laughs and big life moments, as the family continued to grow. Thank you to Gil and Kelly Jo Bates for welcoming viewers into your family’s home over the past ten seasons. Thank you to the fans who tuned in every Thursday night to be part of the journey. We’re looking forward to continuing to uplift you with our programming in the future.”

Furthermore, fans can catch up on all ten seasons of Bringing Up Bates on UPtv.