How many children does Iyanla Vanzant have? Family explored as life coach mourns loss of youngest daughter

Inspirational speaker and television personality Iyanla Vanzant recently announced that her youngest daughter Nisa has passed away.

Vanzant disclosed Nisa's death by sharing a photo of a candle on Instagram. with the caption:

"It is with great sorrow that we announce the transition of Nisa Vanzant the youngest daughter of our Beloved Iyanla Vanzant we are asking for your prayers."

Iyanla has been the mother of three children she shares with her first husband Charles. This includes Nisa alongside Gemmia and Damon.

Iyanla Vanzant tied the knot twice in her life and had three children

Iyanla Vanzant has appeared on various TV shows, but her personal life has similarly gained recognition. She got married twice. In 1973, she tied the knot with Charles.

Iyanla became a victim of abuse after her marriage to Charles, forcing her to get a divorce in 1979. Iyanla then escaped with her three children. She also addressed the experience once, saying that she was hit in the head and escaped when she realized that staying anymore would turn out to be dangerous for her.

She added that she had no place to go to and had no money with her, but she did not care much about the same.

Iynala's second marriage was to lecturer and businessman Adeyemi Bandele in 1997. The duo separated in 2007.

Although detailed information about Iyanla's other two children remains unknown, her son Damon Vanzant is currently the CEO of Carib Life Media, which produces content related to Caribbean and African culture.

Born in 1970, Damon is 53 years old. Iyanla's daughter Gemmia Vanzant passed away in 2003 after being diagnosed with a rare form of colon cancer.

Iyanla Vanzant has spoken of Gemmia on different occasions

Iyanla Vanzant addressed how her daughter's death changed her life (Image via Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Iyanla Vanzant has continued to remember her late daughter Gemmia on various occasions over the years. Huff Post reported in 2014 that a few months after Gemmia's death, Iyanla read the journals her daughter kept for 10 years.

During her appearance on Super Soul Sunday, Iyanla said that she was influenced by one of the passages which also saved her life. She described her daughter as one of her spiritual teachers and that reading the words gave her peace.

Iyanla next appeared on the podcast Making Space and addressed how Gemmia's death changed her life.

"Well, it changes who you are as a woman. It changed who I was as a woman, first for the worse, and then for the better."

Iyanla further stated that her experience with childhood abuse helped her to recover. She said that she had a lot of sufferings over the years, adding that the entire experience let her speak to people alongside understanding their pain and sorrow at the same time.

The 69-year-old has been featured on TV shows like Iyanla, Starting Over, and more. She has also made guest appearances on various other talk shows.