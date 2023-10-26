How many Emmys did Arnold Diaz win? Achievements explored as Shame On You investigative reporter dies at 74

Investigative reporter Arnold Diaz passed away on Tuesday, October 24. He was 74 years old. Diaz's son, Alex Diaz, confirmed to The Daily Beast that the journalist was suffering from multiple myeloma. Arnold Diaz became a household name due to the immense popularity of his Shame on You consumer report series on WCBS.

During his time at WCBS, Diaz accumulated 25 local New York Emmy Awards. He continued adding to the tally throughout his career, finishing with an incredible 48 local Emmy Awards. He last worked for PIX11 News until his retirement in 2022. In a Daily Beast interview, Alex Diaz described his father as "Indefatigable."

Arnold Diaz gave a voice to the people whose complaints were ignored

Arnold Diaz's impressive career and legacy span working with multiple news outlets, where he called out injustices and ferociously defended the everyday consumer. His work in CBS New York, ABC News, FOX 5, and finally, PIX11 News helped him mop up a plethora of accolades, including 48 New York Emmy awards.

Diaz started off reporting for ABC Miami, but his Shame on You segment which aired for over 20 years on WCBS-TV (CBS New York), made him a local hero among everyday New Yorkers. A simple synopsis of the segment on Turner Classic Movies calls it a "Reality-based show" where consumer reporters-

"Track down and confront con artists and other unscrupulous individuals who are accused of lying, cheating, stealing and abusing the system while taking advantage of unsuspecting victims."

The segment, which started in the mid-70s and continued till the early 90s, resulted in Arnold Diaz winning 25 New York Emmy awards. After departing the segment, Diaz continued doing similar consumer investigative work while working at 20/20 in ABC before returning to CBS and reviving Shame on You.

After leaving the segment for a second time in 2006, he joined Fox 5, where he again helmed a similar consumer investigative show. This time, the show was titled Shame, Shame, Shame. He left Fox in 2014 to join PIX11 News, where he worked in their newly formed investigative show, What a Shame! before retiring in 2022, bringing an end to an illustrious journalism career that lasted over 50 years.

After announcing his retirement, Arnold Diaz said he felt lucky to have a dream job of "standing up for the little guy" and "sticking it to the bad guys." Although he said he'd miss the excitement of his job, he mentioned that he would not miss the threats, spit, and shoves he's had to endure for his work. PIX11 News quoted Arnold Diaz as saying:

"In a town where money talks, my ‘Shame on You’ reports, later called ‘Shame Shame Shame’ and ‘What a Shame!,’ gave voice to victims whose complaints were too often ignored."

He added:

"The liars, cheats and con artists were rarely punished. But we tracked them down, confronted them on camera, a public shaming that often resulted in victims’ problems being resolved."

The legendary journalist's son, Alex Diaz, told the Daily Beast that the one word he would use to describe his father was "Indefatigable." Alex revealed that it was his father's anger that elevated his career. He told the outlet:

"Injustice is always worth calling out, no matter how it makes people feel, or how it makes you feel sometimes. My dad’s anger was a gift to the world."

Alex further revealed to the outlet that his father believed there was good in every person, even in the people he exposed.

"If you are a human, shame is a thing that you feel. It can be a force for good, and that’s what he did with it. He was just doing good his whole life."

Apart from the 48 Emmys, His long list of honors includes the National Press Club Consumer Journalism Award, the Consumer Federation of America Media Service Award, and an induction into the National Academy of Arts and Sciences Silver Circle. The Florida State University and Medli School of Journalism graduate was a true New Yorker, born in Brooklyn and later residing in Port Chester with a wife and three kids.

As mentioned earlier, Arnold Diaz passed away after a battle with multiple myeloma. According to the Cleveland Clinic, multiple myeloma is a rare blood cancer that occurs when healthy plasma cells become abnormal and start producing abnormal antibodies. It causes damage to the blood, bones, and kidneys.