How many end credits are there in The Marvels? Explained

The Marvels is slated to hit theaters on Friday, November 10, 2023. The third film of Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is the sequel to the 2019 film Captain Marvel and continues from where the 2022 TV miniseries Ms. Marvel left off. Unlike its predecessor which got mostly positive feedback, The Marvels received mixed critical reviews.

Helmed by Nia DaCosta, the new film has a running time of 105 minutes, making it the shortest film yet in the MCU. This probably includes the mid-, end-, and post-credit scenes. So in case you are wondering whether it has any such sequence, we have got you covered.

The Marvels has one post-credits scene and a mid-credits scene.

Disclaimer: The article contains major spoilers.

The Marvels is one of the rare MCU films to have a single post-credit scene

Being an offering from MCU, The Marvels does have mid-credit and post-credit scenes, one each. The sole post-credit scene comes as a surprise as nearly 80% or seven out of nine of the films in the Multiverse Saga contained two such scenes.

This trend was seen through the majority of the Infinity Saga. The 2022 flick Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was the last to have a single post-credits scene that honored the sudden and tragic death of Chadwick Boseman and thus his character T'Challa.

Viewers of the recently released superhero film believe that the mid-credit scene is crucial since it sets the stage for MCU Phase 5 and beyond. Meanwhile, the post-credit scene is just a fun addition to an audio clip. So given the significance, the mid-credit scene is being considered the post-credit sequence.

Who is in The Marvels post-credit scene?

In the post (mid) credit scene, there are three characters and it is set in an alternate reality. In the film's final act, when Supremor Dar-Benn uses a huge surge of power to rip off through time and space, Monica Rambeau manages to stop it but makes a huge sacrifice and gets transported to a parallel universe.

Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel tries to save her but fails. After getting separated from Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel(Iman Vellani), Monica finds herself lying on a hospital bed where she sees her mother, Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch).

As Monica gets emotional seeing her mother whom she lost to cancer, the mutant form of Dr. Hank McCoy / Beast (Kelsey Grammer) appears and tells them how Monica got moved to “a reality parallel to her own.”

Grammer reprises his Beast role from X-Men: The Last Stand (2006) and X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014). However, Maria doesn’t recognize Monica, which means the latter was probably never born in their reality.

In the scene that is technically post-credits, there is an audio clip of meowing kittens, referring to one of the hilarious scenes of the new release. The particular scene showed a classic Lord Andrew Lloyd Weber musical track and a mess of baby flerkens, the latter being alien creatures that look similar to Earth's cats in Marvel lore.

For context, Chewie, Captain Marvel's pet cat was a flerken. Whether it was shown in the movie remains unknown.

Do you need to watch Ms. Marvel before The Marvels?

Even though The Marvels takes flight from where Ms. Marvel left off, there is no need to watch the miniseries. As long as viewers are aware of Captain Marvel’s story, they will be able to catch what’s going on.

The Marvels is currently running in the theaters.