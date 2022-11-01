How many episodes of Mary McCartney Serves It Up! season 3 will air on its premiere day? Release date and more

Mary McCartney Serves It Up! is set to return to showcase more “delicious, accessible, and picture-perfect” food on Discovery+. In each episode of the cooking show, Mary will be joined by a celebrity who will help Mary create her amazing food. The British photographer and cookbook author will invite her famous friends and the audience into her London kitchen as she prepares some of her famous dishes and passes on the wisdom of her “accessible vegetarian philosophy.”

The press release of the show reads:

"In each episode, Mary shares her sincere love of cooking, showcasing her accessible vegetarian food philosophy for all to enjoy with her quick and easy recipes that are perfect for every occasion."

It further reads:

"From family snacks and weekend brunch to impromptu barbecues and impressive dinner parties, Mary and her famous friends celebrate food and friendship, and exchanging stories and memories, while enjoying incredible homemade meat-free meals."

The show is set to premiere on Tuesday, November 1, at 3:01 am ET and will be dropping the first four episodes together on Discovery+.

Who will appear in the first four episodes of Mary McCartney Serves It Up! season 3

As part of Mary McCartney Serves It Up! the British photographer and cookbook author aims to showcase her passion for vegetarian food. With her delicious and beautiful food, she hopes to show people a side of sustainable plant-based living that they may have overlooked.

As part of the show, in each half-hour episode, McCartney will welcome a celebrity guest into her kitchen and will connect with them over food. Appearing in the first episode is singer Bryan Adams, who will help showcase plant-based comfort food to the world. The two will make a Skillet Flatbread Caponata Pizza.

In a promo for Mary McCartney Serves It Up! Mary tells the Cloud Number Nine singer that she had a “massive crush” growing up. The promo further showed Adams and McCartney being joined by her best friend Sharleen Spiteri, who is the Scottish lead singer of the rock band Texas, to try the host’s version of her mother’s recipe of a creamy tomato soup.

The second episode of the cooking show will feature Fifty Shades of Gray actor Jamie Dornan, who helps the host make a Mushroom Steak with Chunky Fries, accompanied by Beuree-Less Blanc Sauce. His big revelation in Mary McCartney Serves It Up! is that he’s not a serial killer. The two will be seen sharing the classic Chip Butty Sandwich, which is a french fry sandwich served with various sauces.

The third celebrity to appear on the show will be award-winning singer Celeste, who will learn how to barbeque indoors. She will learn to make Charred Cabbage with Citrus Tahini Dressing and Harissa BBQ Pulled Jackfruit with all its ingredients. The two were seen laughing and dancing in the Mary McCartney Serves It Up! promo ahead of the premiere.

The last celebrity to appear on premiere day will be Simone Ashley of Bridgerton fame and the two will share a spicy, zingy cocktail together to toast to their friendship. The two together prepare Smoked Tofu Pad Thai and are seen having fun with knives and lemons in the promo.

Mary McCartney Serves It Up! will premiere on November 1, at 3:01 am ET on Discovery+.

