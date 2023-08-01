How many episodes does Untold season 3 on Netflix have? Release schedule explored 

Untold, the Netflix anthology sports documentary series made its return with the premiere episode of its brand new season 3 on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. The docuseries gained a lot of popularity for giving viewers insight into some of the most gripping and lesser-known stories from the sports industry.

The third season of Untold has a total of four episodes. Each episode is scheduled to be released on Netflix on a weekly basis. The first episode of Untold season 3 was titled Jake Paul the Problem Child and it shed light on the truth behind the lives of Jake Paul and his brother Logan Paul.

From serious scandals to redemption, season 3 of Untold explores significant cases from the sports industry

Release schedule of Untold season 3

Season 3 of the anthology documentary will include four episodes (Image via Rotten Tomatoes)

The list of the titles and release dates of the four episodes of the sports anthology documentary series' third season is given below:

Episode 1: Jake Paul the Problem Child - Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Episode 2: Johnny Football - Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Episode 3: Hall of Shame - Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Episode 4: Swamp Kings - Tuesday, August 22, 2023

What to expect from the new season of the Netflix docuseries

The official synopsis for the anthology series' season 3, given by the popular streaming platform reads:

"The critically acclaimed docuseries UNTOLD returns with Volume 3 - a four-week summer event that pulls back the curtain on epic tales from the wide (and wild) world of sports. Viewers are taken on a journey with Jake Paul as he aims to revolutionize the fight world, witness the rise and fall of Johnny Manziel, and delve into the dark web spun by Victor Conte and Balco, entangling top athletes in a steroid controversy."

The synopsis further states:

"Lastly, the definitive account of the Florida Gators' astonishing college football journey from 2005 to 2010, featuring Coach Urban Meyer and star players like Tim Tebow, Brandon Siler, and Brandon Spikes, is finally unveiled. Each character-driven story hinges on candid, intimate first-person accounts from those who lived it – to reveal the grit, resilience, heartbreak, triumph, and even humor beneath the sweat."

Season 3 will feature first-person accounts of the high-profile cases (Image via Rotten Tomatoes)

The official synopsis gives the audience clues regarding what to expect from the new season and by the looks of it, it appears that fans of the anthology documentary series are in for a riveting journey. Season 3 of the gripping series will shed light on the truth behind the biggest scandals in the sports industry and give fans a glimpse into the lives of some of the most famous personalities including Jake Paul, Johnny Manziel, Victor Conte, and more.

The new season will also showcase the stories from the point of view of the subjects. This means that viewers will get a first-person account of the cases featured on the show.

Don't forget to watch the first episode of season 3, which is currently streaming on Netflix.