WATCH: After ‘Quarterback’ banger, Netflix drops trailer for Johnny Manziel, Tim Tebow-starrer 'Untold'

Netflix appears to have hit the jackpot with the hit series "Quarterback." The streaming service will now debut new content featuring Tim Tebow and Johnny Manziel.

Netflix released a trailer on Tuesday morning for Netflix Sports Series "UNTOLD Volume 3." It will be a four-week series featuring some of the most intriguing athletes and stories that the world of sports has ever seen.

Former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel will be featured in one of the documentaries. That will show never-before-seen footage of his wild lifestyle at Texas A&M and in the NFL. Throughout the documentary, Manziel will give insight.

You think you know these stories, but you don't. Netflix Sports Series UNTOLD Volume 3 returns August 1 Jake Paul . Johnny Football. Hall of Shame. Swamp Kings.

"Swamp Kings" will tell the story of the University of Florida football team coached by Urban Meyer. While the team, which was led by quarterback Tim Tebow, was national champions in 2006 and 2008, there was another story brewing behind-the-scenes.

That story shows the dark side of players' lives which eventually saw the arrest of the late Aaron Hernandez. Commentary by Tim Tebow and Urban Meyer as well as other Gators players is also included.

Netflix promises that fans won't be disappointed by what they see in this documentary series that will debut on Aug. 1. The series will also feature Jake Paul's rise to the boxing world as well as the doping controversy that plagued professional sports for many years.

When did Johnny Manziel last play in the NFL?

Quarterback Johnny Manziel was one of the most talked about quarterbacks in college football. "Johnny Football," as he was nicknamed, impressed many with his ability to get the ball down the field with his arm as well as make plays happen with his legs.

While his play on the field stood out, it was his behavior off the field that NFL scouts were skeptical about. The quarterback fell to the Cleveland Browns with the 22nd pick in the 2014 NFL draft.

He started just two games in his rookie season, playing in a total of five. He was 18-for-35 for 175 yards and no touchdowns. In his second season, he started six games with a 2-4 record. He threw for 1,5000 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions that season.

The Browns released him in 2016 after domestic abuse accusations against him were reported. No other NFL team signed the quarterback, and in 2017 he joined the Canadian Football League. He played two seasons in the CFL and was then released because he missed team meetings.

Although rumors circulated over the years that he would make a return to the NFL, that never came to fruition.

