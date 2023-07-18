Enter caption

Netflix has just announced who will be featured on their upcoming season of UNTOLD, which will include Johnny Manziel and the 2008 Florida Gators.

The four-week series will premiere on August 1, 2023, on the platform, and it will also include Victor Conte and BALCO, as well as... Jake Paul.

The series will start with, "Jake Paul the Problem Child" and end with "The Swamp Kings," which details the 2006–2009 Florida Gators teams.

Netflix @netflix Jake Paul. Johnny Football. Hall of Shame. Swamp Kings.



You think you know these stories, but you don't. Netflix Sports Series UNTOLD Volume 3 returns August 1

The first three episodes of the series installment will run around 70–75 minutes, with The Swamp Kings getting four episodes, which will be about 40–45 minutes each.

NFL fans react to Netflix announcing the line-up for this upcoming season's UNTOLD series

While fans seem excited to watch the Netflix UNTOLD series featuring Johnny Manziel, and the Florida Gators, many fans voiced their hatred, including a piece on Jake Paul. Fans mentioned how disinterested they are in Jake Paul being featured in the series.

Here's how fans reacted:

Ben Wheat @BeardyWheat



I am wildly uninterested in giving Jake Paul screen time considering he is still performing in his sport but the other stories are twitter.com/netflix/status… Netflix @netflix Jake Paul. Johnny Football. Hall of Shame. Swamp Kings.



You think you know these stories, but you don't. Netflix Sports Series UNTOLD Volume 3 returns August 1 This has become of my favorite docuseries.I am wildly uninterested in giving Jake Paul screen time considering he is still performing in his sport but the other stories are

Alex Abreu @alxmojo Netflix @netflix Jake Paul. Johnny Football. Hall of Shame. Swamp Kings.



You think you know these stories, but you don't. Netflix Sports Series UNTOLD Volume 3 returns August 1 I should cancel my netflix subscription just for the jake paul doc. twitter.com/netflix/status…

Adrian Olmedo @achidente



He’s doing it for all the wrong reasons and wants to convince us and himself otherwise.



From a marketing and engagement angle — smart move from Netflix.



Let’s just not get it twisted. @netflix Jake Paul? You can’t take that dude seriously.He’s doing it for all the wrong reasons and wants to convince us and himself otherwise.From a marketing and engagement angle — smart move from Netflix.Let’s just not get it twisted.

Mothsbroths24🕺🏽 @Mothsbroths24 twitter.com/netflix/status… Netflix @netflix Jake Paul. Johnny Football. Hall of Shame. Swamp Kings.



You think you know these stories, but you don't. Netflix Sports Series UNTOLD Volume 3 returns August 1 3 of my favorite athletes to watch of all time in Johnny football, Tim Tebow, and Barry Bonds. This should be awesome. Then throw in Jake Paul just so mainstream media pays attention

Tommy Tanks @BabyKeemLover72



2) I would fucking love to see Johnny Manziel in the NIL era making a milli and just buying 8 balls and blacking out every night and still win heisman Netflix @netflix Jake Paul. Johnny Football. Hall of Shame. Swamp Kings.



You think you know these stories, but you don't. Netflix Sports Series UNTOLD Volume 3 returns August 1 1) Fuck netflix for even putting Jake Paul’s name near these greats2) I would fucking love to see Johnny Manziel in the NIL era making a milli and just buying 8 balls and blacking out every night and still win heisman twitter.com/netflix/status…

Shaq @_YoungShaq20 Netflix @netflix Jake Paul. Johnny Football. Hall of Shame. Swamp Kings.



You think you know these stories, but you don't. Netflix Sports Series UNTOLD Volume 3 returns August 1 All of these look fire except the Jake Paul one. They could’ve kept it twitter.com/netflix/status…

Former Florida Gators head coach Urban Meyer commented about Florida football's upcoming series in the documentary

Urban Meyer during CFP National Championship - Alabama v Clemson

Following the news of the Florida Gators football team being featured on the UNTOLD series, former head coach Urban Meyer who coached the Florida Gators team featured, commented about the team's feature in the Netflix series.

He called it a celebration of a great team and university, which will feature one of the greatest football players of all time, Tim Tebow.

"A celebration of some great football players and a great football team and a great university."

"There were some lows. We lost a few games. We had some issues on the team. But we also had incredible people. Great, great football players and great people and one of the greatest football players of all time in the quarterback, Timmy [Tebow.]"

Grab your popcorn and get ready for the highly anticipated series that will begin in about two weeks.

Who will you be looking forward to watching the most on Netlifx's upcoming season of UNTOLD?

