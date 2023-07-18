Netflix has just announced who will be featured on their upcoming season of UNTOLD, which will include Johnny Manziel and the 2008 Florida Gators.
The four-week series will premiere on August 1, 2023, on the platform, and it will also include Victor Conte and BALCO, as well as... Jake Paul.
The series will start with, "Jake Paul the Problem Child" and end with "The Swamp Kings," which details the 2006–2009 Florida Gators teams.
The first three episodes of the series installment will run around 70–75 minutes, with The Swamp Kings getting four episodes, which will be about 40–45 minutes each.
While fans seem excited to watch the Netflix UNTOLD series featuring Johnny Manziel, and the Florida Gators, many fans voiced their hatred, including a piece on Jake Paul. Fans mentioned how disinterested they are in Jake Paul being featured in the series.
Former Florida Gators head coach Urban Meyer commented about Florida football's upcoming series in the documentary
Following the news of the Florida Gators football team being featured on the UNTOLD series, former head coach Urban Meyer who coached the Florida Gators team featured, commented about the team's feature in the Netflix series.
He called it a celebration of a great team and university, which will feature one of the greatest football players of all time, Tim Tebow.
"A celebration of some great football players and a great football team and a great university."
"There were some lows. We lost a few games. We had some issues on the team. But we also had incredible people. Great, great football players and great people and one of the greatest football players of all time in the quarterback, Timmy [Tebow.]"
