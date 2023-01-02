How many Golden Buzzers did World Taekwondo receive? Meet the variety group ahead of their appearance on AGT: All Stars

AGT: All Stars season 1 is bringing back 60 of the best performers from the Got Talent franchise and fans can’t keep calm. The new series, premiering on January 2, will also feature the World Taekwondo Demonstration Team, who participated in America’s Got Talent season 16 and reached its finals.

The World Taekwondo Demonstration Team has won three Golden Buzzers in the franchise, which means that the team has reached a higher stage in the competition directly from the auditions after impressing the judges. In 2021, the Taekwondo specializing team received their first golden buzzer from Terry Crews, the host of America’s Got Talent season 16.

The team then won a Golden Buzzer from judge Hélène Segara at the auditions of France’s Got Talent season 16 (2021) and reached the finale directly. The World Taekwondo Demonstration Team earned their third golden buzzer from judge Mara Maionchi in Italy's Got Talent season 10, which aired in 2020.

They have not won any shows but are one of only 5 known acts (worldwide) to win three golden buzzers.

AGT: All Stars contestant team World Taekwondo Demonstration Team has also performed at the UN headquarters before

The World Taekwondo Demonstration Team was formed in 2009 with the goal of promoting the martial art form all across the globe. It displays many techniques of Taekwondo in sporting events like the Olympic Games and the Youth Olympic Games. The team has also performed at certain places on special occasions, like the IOC Museum and the United Nations headquarters to spread the message of peace.

It competes in many Taekwondo championships like the Women's Taekwondo Poomsae Championships, Pan-am Junior Championships and the WTF World Taekwondo Championships in Gyeongju. According to its official website, the World Taekwondo Demonstration Team's values are “inclusiveness, leadership, respect, tolerance, excellence, and integrity.”

It is unclear how many members of the team will participate in AGT: All Stars. The 20-member team was last seen together in Milan, Italy, while performing in front of a crowd of 40,000 people.

More about AGT: All Stars season 1

NBC's description of the upcoming show reads as:

"Contestants from all over the world return to the stage to perform for a panel of expert judges and superfans, showcasing a wide variety of talents to become the All-Stars champion."

Just like the previous versions of the show, AGT: All Stars will feature many contestants showcasing their skills/ talents to the judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and Simon Cowell. The winner of the competition will win the 'All Stars' trophy and an undisclosed amount of money.

The competition will have 60 contestants in total. Each week, 10 performers will showcase their skills and only 2 will proceed to the finale, one being the golden buzzer winner and the second winning the maximum amount of superfans votes. Some of the performers set to appear in the competition are Terry Fator (ventriloquist), Sacred Riana (magician), Power Duo (aerialists), Mini Droids (dancers), and Kodi Lee (singer).

The finale will also have 1 wild card entry, voted by the superfans. AGT: All Stars will be hosted by Terry Crews and is being produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment, Sam Donnelly, Natasha Brugler, Jason Raff, and Simon Cowell.

AGT: All Stars will air on NBC every Monday from January 2 at 8 pm ET, and the episodes will be uploaded on Peacock's streaming application 24 hours after the television broadcast.

