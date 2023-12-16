How many kids did Emily Matson have? All about her husband and children in wake of news anchor train tragedy

Pennsylvania’s Erie Now News anchor Emily Matson, who died Monday, is survived by her husband Ryan Onderko, and two children Emily and Kyle Onderko. The couple had another daughter, Kayla Onderko who tragically passed away from a rare genetic condition.

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of suicide, which might be triggering to some. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home shared her obituary, according to which Matson, 42, was struck by a train on December 11. The incident took place in the Fairview township of Pennsylvania, where she originally lived.

Lyell Cook, the Erie County Coroner ruled the cause of her death as suicide while an investigation is in process. The director of Erie News Now, Scott MacDowell confirmed the unfortunate news of Matson’s passing and described her as a “shining light” in their newsroom. He praised Matson’s attribute of delivering news with the love and commitment she had for the Northwest Pennsylvania community.

Further details about Emily Matson's husband, children, and family

Emily Matson's surviving daughter, Emily Onderko, who likely kept her father Ryan's surname, posted a tribute to the news anchor on Wednesday. Onderko shared a picture of her with Matson and captioned it:

"The most beautiful person I know, inside and out."

As per Matson's son, Kyle Onderko's Facebook profile, he went to Fairview View School. After graduating in 2017, he got into Mercyhurst University in Erie, Pennsylvania. Kyle was an employee at the Mason Farms Country Market.

Matson's husband, Ryan Onderko serves as a Police Sergeant at Erie. Further information about Emily Matson's husband and children is not known as of yet. Her mother Patricia Matson shared some pictures of her after her sudden passing.

The deceased news anchor appeared "happy and proud", as described by Patricia, in those photos. She was learning how to make lasagna from her mother just days before the tragedy struck.

On December 13, Patricia shared two photos. In the first picture, Matson was smiling at the camera while holding a glass of wine in one hand and stirring a pot with another. In the next photo, she appeared alongside her mother, Patricia and two large containers of lasagna sauce could be seen placed on the oven in front of them.

Patricia wrote that the cooking lesson took place on Friday, December 8. Emily Matson wanted her picture taken so that she could show her brother Travis how she made lasagna for him.

Matson’s brother, Travis also wrote a long emotional post after her untimely demise. He wrote how they had plans for Christmas and that he still had Matson’s Secret Santa gifts in his closet. Travis grieved that his sister had yet to reply to his last text message.

The siblings were supposed to celebrate Christmas Eve at their parents’ house the coming week and they were also discussing what gifts to buy for the children. Travis said Matson was a bit of a perfectionist when it came to picking Christmas presents. He wrote:

“This was not supposed to happen, it was not planned, and you should still be here. I hear and see many who have “no words” but, I have a few that I have been screaming to heaven on repeat. I don’t really give a shit about god’s plan, heaven gaining another angel, or any of that other bs people say to make you feel better… I just want my sister back…”

Travis Matson also expressed his awe at how many lives his sister was able to inspire and touch. He was overwhelmed with the amount of people who loved and adored Emily Matson. He added not only their family was grieving for Matson’s death, but the entire Erie community was devastated as well.