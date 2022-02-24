How many kids does Hillary Duff have? All about her family life as she responds to car seat controversy 

In an interview with Romper, Hillary Duff shut down mom-shamers who were endlessly attacking her parenting skills. The How I Met Your Mother star has been under scrutiny for letting her children ride in the backseat of a moving car without a car seat.

The Instagram video posted on January 3, included Hillary Duff’s younger co-star Molly Bernard in the backseat posing with Duff’s three year old daughter Banks.

Addressing the backlash, Duff said in her latest interview:

“It's not like I'm driving on the 405 with my kids in the backseat without a car seat. You have no context. You don't know where I am.”

She also mentioned that she sometimes lets her children sit in the front seat of the car. She added:

“You're telling me you've never put your kids in the backseat to drive a block before with an adult back there? I'm like, 'Happy New Year to you, too'”

How many children does Hillary Duff have?

The 34-year-old actress is a parent of three children. She had her first child Luca Cruz Comrie from her previous marriage to Mike Comrie. Comrie and Duff split in January 2014, after an incident where Comrie asked women to sleep with him while in an inebriated state. According to TMZ, the pair split a day after the story came out.

The former Disney star always posts pictures of her eldest son on her Instagram feed and one can clearly see that he has developed a strong bond with his stepfather Matthew Koma, Duff’s current husband.

On October 25, 2018, Duff and Koma welcomed their first daughter together, Banks Violet Bair.

Hillary Duff went on to welcome her third and youngest child Mae James Blair with her husband. The child is currently nine months old. During an appearance on the Informed Pregnancy Podcast, Duff revealed that they named their child 'Mae' as Koma’s and Duff’s mothers were both born in May:

“that was a cute little homage to our mothers.”

More about Matthew Koma

Hillary Duff married the singer-songwriter in December 2019. Koma has worked with several musical big guns including Bruce Springsteen, Zedd, Alesso, and Kelly Clarkson.

Duff met her now husband in 2015 as the two worked together on the former’s album Breathe In Breathe Out. Koma produced and wrote certain songs on the album.

However, the two were not instantly intertwined in a relationship and only started dating several years later.

Koma reportedly proposed to the actress in New York with a handmade book about their life in May 2019.

