How many kids does Janna Dominguez have? Filipino actress mourns loss of daughter, Yzabel Ablan

Janna Dominguez recently revealed that her daughter, Yzabel Ablan, passed away on October 7, 2023, at the age of 20. Janna is married to Mickey Ablan, and they have three more children together: Caely Ablan, Gabby Ablan, and Leon Ablan.

Janna announced the news of her daughter's death on Instagram with a picture featuring Yzabel's date of birth, which was November 30, 2002. The caption read:

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved Yzabel Ablan. She has touched so many lives and she has been an inspiration to many. We will be holding her wake from October 8 to October 12 at La Pieta Funeral Homes, Angeles, Pampanga. We invite those who wish to pay their respects and celebrate her life to visit."

Janna shared another post on October 9, 2023, and revealed that Yzabel died from heart failure and a lung infection. The post stated after translation that she never disclosed her problem to anyone and went for a checkup a day before her death.

The post revealed that Yzabel was having trouble breathing when she "was at her condo in Manila." Janna said that she died after multiple attempts were made to revive her.

Janna Dominguez shares four children with Mickey Ablan

Janna Dominguez reportedly prefers to maintain privacy in terms of her personal life. She has been married to Mickey Ablan, who was previously in a relationship with Iwa Moto. Janna and Mickey are the parents of four children: Yzabel Ablan, Caely Ablan, Gabby Ablan, and Leon Ablan.

Detailed information about Janna's first two children remains unknown. Her third child, Gabby, was born on October 21, 2017. She also announced the same through an Instagram post featuring a black-and-white photo with her husband and child.

On October 7, 2023, Janna announced the birth of her fourth child, Leon Ablan, through Instagram. It marks the same day when Yzabel passed away from heart failure.

Janna Dominguez was accused of stealing Iwa Moto's boyfriend

As per Pep.ph, Janna Dominguez and Iwa Moto shared a close relationship for a long time. The two were also spotted together at a few events. Janna was reportedly accused of "kidnapping Iwa's boyfriend" in 2011, and she later defended herself, saying that Iwa was separated from Mickey when they got linked.

"I asked Mickey that several times. It's not my habit to go into something where I know I'm going to get hurt and someone is going to be angry with me. I am not the reason why they fought before on GMA-7. I have nothing to do with that. It is their personal problem."

Janna also revealed that she discovered that she and Mickey were dating when someone wrote the news in a newspaper. Janna also mentioned:

"Seriously, I want to know a lot more about Mickey. I want to know him more. I want him to do the same thing. That he gets to know me better. I'm happy when he's there and he accompanies me. It's like this fans day."

Janna Dominguez has appeared on TV shows like Haplos and That's My Amboy. The majority of her shows air on the GMA Network.