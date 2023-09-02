How many kids does Jimmy Buffett have? All about his family as iconic musician dies aged 76

Iconic Margaritaville singer, Jimmy Buffet passed away aged 76, on Friday, September 1. His death was confirmed by a statement posted on his social media handles and official website. The exact reason for his death was not disclosed to the public, at the time of writing this article.

However, it is well-known that Buffet did suffer from an undisclosed health issue, which forced him to cancel many shows earlier this year. The legendary singer is survived by his wife of over forty years, Jane Slagsvol, and three children, Savannah, Sarah, and the couple's adopted son, Cameron.

Jimmy Buffet and his family in 2014 (Image via Instagram/@delaneybuffett)

Jimmy Buffet's death was confirmed in a statement posted to all his social media handles and official website on Saturday, September 2. The statement was posted alongside a picture of the singer relaxing on a boat.

The statement read:

"Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music, and dogs."

It continued:

"He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many."

Fans were devastated by the passing of their beloved icon. People took to the open comments section of the Instagram statement to share their stories about Jimmy's music in their lives and pay their final respects to the legendary singer.

Netizens paid tribute to the late singer (Image via Instagram)

Jimmy Buffet's family

With a net worth of an estimated $1 billion, Jimmy Buffet was one of the richest singers alive. Buffet achieved superstardom in the 70s with the immense success of his iconic songs, Margaritaville, and Come Monday. Margaritaville became a cultural phenomenon, transcending generations.

Jimmy's beach party-like concerts and infectious exuberance of a nonchalant, laid-back, living-in-the-moment music and lifestyle made him a cultural icon. He translated his musical success into countless business opportunities and products, which were all massively successful among his devoted fanbase and contributed to his immense net worth.

Jimmy Buffet was not just a rich man in material goods but was also a strong family man. Jimmy married Margie Washichek in 1969 but got divorced for undisclosed reasons a few years later in '72. Five years after the dissolution of his first marriage, Jimmy tied the knot with Jane Slagsvol in 1977, a bond that held on for over forty years, until the musician's death.

There are very few details regarding the couple's private life that are available to the public. Buffet revealed in a 1998 Time magazine interview that he had met Slagsvol in Key West, Florida when she was a University of South Carolina student on spring break.

He told the outlet that she was:

"wearing a tight, long pink dress that made a lasting impression on me."

Soon after, the couple moved in together and got hitched in Aspen, with Eagles as their wedding band, the same year as the release of Margaritaville. Despite the couple's strong relationship, Jane Slagsvol revealed that they had briefly split up, five years after the marriage.

She told the outlet:

"I'd been with Jimmy since I was child, through the craziest times, and I didn't have a clue who I was. So I left. I got sober."

They reunited in 1991 and had been inseparable until his death. The couple were the parents to two biological daughters and one adopted son. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Savannah on June 1, 1979, in Aspen, Colorado.

Savannah Jane Buffet is a Sirius XM radio personality and also hosts the Margaritaville online radio station. Described as a solidified "tastemaker on the LA music scene" by her official website, Savannah has also acted as a "musical den mother" of sorts for Maroon 5 and Phantom Planet.

The couple's second child, Sarah Delaney Buffet was born on April 1, 1992, in Nashville. Her official IMDb page describes her as a producer and director, known for The Spring, City of Angles, and Up the Stairs among other projects.

Sarah Delaney Buffet (Image via IMDb)

In the 90s, the couple adopted Cameron Marley Buffet, born in 1994. Not a lot is known about Jimmy Buffet's adopted son but his Instagram reveals that he is a happily married man with a deep affection for his dog, which appears to be a pomeranian and husky cross.

The reason for Jimmy Buffet's passing has not been revealed to the public, at the time of writing this article. However, the singer's struggle with his health was noticed when Buffet started to cancel a lot of shows from 2022, to as recently as June 2023, due to being hospitalized for an undisclosed health issue.