How many kids does Mick Jagger have? Fortune explored as Rolling Stones rocker considers donating millions to charity 

The iconic frontman of The Rolling Stones, Mick Jagger has revealed his intention to leave a legacy of charity rather than a massive inheritance for his children. In a recent profile with the Wall Street Journal, the 80-year-old musician expressed his reluctance to sell the band's music catalog, suggesting that the proceeds should benefit charitable causes instead.

Jagger, whose incredible career with The Rolling Stones has amassed him considerable wealth, conveyed a refreshing perspective on wealth distribution within his family. He humorously remarked:

"The children don't need $500 million to live well. Come on."

He went on to emphasize his desire to make a positive impact on the world, stating:

"You maybe do some good in the world."

Mick Jagger's stance aligns with a growing trend among music industry luminaries who are choosing philanthropy over hefty inheritances for their heirs.

Notable artists like Justin Bieber made headlines in 2023 by selling his music catalog for a staggering $200 million, while Katy Perry reportedly followed suit this month, netting $225 million from her catalog's sale.

Furthermore, iconic figures who rose to prominence alongside The Rolling Stones have also opted to cash in on their catalogs. For instance, Bob Dylan parted with his entire collection in 2020 for a sum exceeding $300 million, while David Bowie's catalog found a buyer in 2022, fetching a substantial $250 million.

Despite these lucrative opportunities, Mick Jagger has no immediate plans to join the elite group of artists selling their music catalogs. If he were to sell the rights to The Rolling Stones' catalog, Jagger has strongly hinted that the proceeds would likely be directed toward charitable endeavors.

The Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger has eight children and a net worth of $500 million as of 2023

The legendary rock 'n' roll icon and frontman of The Rolling Stones continues to be a prominent figure in the music world and a symbol of rockstar success.

As of 2023, his estimated net worth stands at a staggering $500 million, firmly establishing him among the ranks of the world's wealthiest rockstars. Interestingly, his bandmate and close friend, Keith Richards, shares a similar fortune, making them a formidable duo in the realm of rock 'n' roll wealth.

Jagger's financial success is a testament to his enduring influence on the music industry, spanning several decades. However, what sets him apart is his surprising decision to refrain from cashing in on The Rolling Stones' music catalog, despite the immense value it holds.

Mick Jagger's personal life is equally fascinating. The 80-year-old rockstar is not only celebrated for his musical legacy but also for his expansive family. He has a total of eight children, each with a unique story.

His oldest child, daughter Karis Jagger, is 52 years old and was born in 1970 to Marsha Hunt, an accomplished actress and singer in her own right. In 1971, Jagger exchanged vows with ex-wife Bianca Jagger, resulting in the birth of their daughter, Jade Jagger, who is now 51 years old.

Another significant chapter in his life includes the marriage to ex-wife Jerry Hall from 1990 to 1997, which produced four children. The Jagger-Hall union brought forth daughters Elizabeth Jagger, aged 39, and Georgia May Jagger, aged 31, as well as sons James Jagger, aged 38, and Gabriel Jagger, aged 25.

In addition to his children from previous marriages, Mick Jagger welcomed son Lucas Jagger, who is now 24 years old, with model Luciana Morad Gimenez in 1999.

More recently, his youngest child, son Deveraux Jagger, aged 6, was born in 2016 from his relationship with girlfriend Melanie Hamrick, .