How many kids does The Bachelorette alum JJ Lane has? Reality TV star welcomed newborn with wife Kayla

Congratulations are in order for JJ Lane and his wife Kayla as they welcomed their baby girl on July 21, Thursday. The Bachelorette alum took to social media to share the good news with his followers.

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, JJ Lane shared that they were "excited and blessed" to welcome their baby girl named Nelle Eden Lane. He added that she was born at 8.16 pm MT and weighed a "precious 7lbs 10oz big".

JJ Lane enthusiastically told the publication that seeing his wife Kayla hold their daughter for the first time was an emotional experience. He added that she was already "such an incredible mom."

Opening up about her labor with little Nelle, Kayla told the publication that they were so in love with her. She added that her labor was a dream and that they couldn't be more excited for this next chapter in their lives. She added,

"JJ is already a pro dad and I couldn’t be in love more with him taking care of our little girl."

But little Nelle isn't JJ Lane's first kid. Read on to learn more about the Bachelorette alum's children.

JJ Lane has another daughter with his ex-girlfriend

While little Nelle is JJ Lane's first kid with his wife Kayla, the Bachelorette alum has another daughter with his ex-girlfriend Heather Sands. In 2011, with Sands, he welcomed their daughter, Gemma.

The Bachelorette alum praised his elder daughter and mentioned that Gemma was Nelle's biggest fan. He said,

"(She) has been so loving and doting with her and can’t wait for her to get old enough so she can teach her all about the Avalanche Stanley Cup championship!"

Just a day before Kayla could give birth to Nelle, the trio went on a trip to Garden of the Gods park in Colorado Springs. Kayla took to her Instagram and shared a post of them, captioning it,

"Last day as a family of 3."

Here's more information about JJ Lane and Kayla's relationship

He first appeared on The Bachelorette while vying for Kaitlyn Bristowe's heart. He also appeared in Season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise but quit during the third week.

After his stint on the famed reality TV series, the Bachelorette alum first met Kayla via social media. They went public with their relationship in 2017 and got engaged two years later in 2019.

Lane, an investment banker, proposed to Kayla, a former NFL cheerleader, in January 2019, and she said yes. He took to Instagram and uploaded a picture of him down on one knee, captioning it,

"She said YES!!! I can’t wait to marry my best friend, my love, and the woman that has made me better since the day we met!"

Fast-forward to February 2020, the couple tied the knot. Following this, they celebrated their second anniversary in Hawaii during their babymoon.

On Mother's day, the father of two took to his Instagram profile and penned a beautiful note to his wife, who was just three months away from her due date. He wrote,

"From day one you embraced being a step mom and passionately and lovingly mentored and mothered Gemma. In less than ideal circumstances over the last 5 years I might add."

He added that with less than three months left before her due date, nothing made him happier than knowing that soon she would be a "mom."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far