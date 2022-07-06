Look: NFL star JJ Watt living the best time of his life with wife Keahlia Ohai

Before JJ Watt gears up for his second season with the Arizona Cardinals, he’s taking in some rest and relaxation with his wife. Watt took to Instagram to post photos of the couple’s romantic beach getaway.

Kealia Ohai, a forward for the Chicago Stars, is pregnant with their first child, and the two appear to be getting in a babymoon before the child arrives in October.

Watt and Ohai tied the knot on Valentine’s Day in the Bahamas over two years ago. The two had, reportedly, dated as early as 2016 before they announced their engagement three years later.

After 10 years with the Houston Texans, Watt signed with the up-and-coming Cardinals to boost their defense. A shoulder injury during the 2021 season kept him on the sidelines for much of the year.

Chicago Stars forward Kealia Ohai

JJ Watt and the Arizona Cardinals enter a make or break season

Adding JJ Watt, a premier pass rusher, boosted the Cardinals’ defense last year, but it proved inadequate to get them further in the playoffs. Although Arizona started 7-0, they went 4-6 the rest of the way.

The Cardinals recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury for five additional seasons, but star quarterback Kyler Murray is seeking a max extension of his own.

The NFL suspended star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins for six games in the upcoming season for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

The Cardinals, in anticipation, traded for Murray’s old college teammate Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown from the Baltimore Ravens.

Although the wide receiver room lost Hopkins for six games and Christian Kirk (signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars), the team will have Brown, AJ Green, Rondale Moore, and tight end Zach Ertz return for a second stint.

The Cardinals’ running back room went through similar changes as Chase Edmonds signed with the Miami Dolphins. James Conner, a surprise touchdown machine from last season, will return along with newly signed and former Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams.

As long as Kyler Murray inks that new extension and does not hold out, the Cardinals will look to build on last year’s success and hope for a deeper run in the playoffs.

The NFC West remains a tough division as ever with the defending champion Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers staying in the mix. The Russell Wilson trade to the Denver Broncos from the Seattle Seahawks may open a window of opportunity for the Cardinals to focus their sights on the Rams and the 49ers in the West.

The Cardinals and its stars, including JJ Watt and Kyler Murray, will have to finish better next season to justify the extensions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far