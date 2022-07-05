5 NFL players who played both offense and defense

As we all know, NFL players are some of the most talented athletes of our generation. They possess the skills and the strength to compete in one of the most physical sports on the planet.

Players dedicate their lives to their craft, which is why when we see players playing in unnatural positions, it makes it all the more remarkable. As we see the NFL introduce bigger rosters with more spaces available, it’s becoming less and less frequent. But even today we see NFL stars playing on both sides of the ball. Here are five examples of exactly that.

#1 - Adoree Jackson

Divisional Round - Tennessee Titans v New England Patriots

Adoree Jackson of the New York Giants is one of the most recent examples of an NFL player playing ‘two-way’. Jackson, a cornerback by trade, spent time as a running back during his rookie season with the Tennessee Titans back in 2017. Jackson managed an impressive 55 rushing yards on just five carries that year, a record many natural running backs would be proud of.

Since then, Jackson has spent little time on offense, focusing instead on the return game as well as playing cornerback. He signed with the Giants in 2021 free agency, where he started 12 games last year.

#2 - Mike Vrabel

New England Patriots v Tennessee Titans

Jackson’s former head coach in Tennessee, Mike Vrabel, also spent time on both sides of the ball during his NFL career. Vrabel was a stalwart linebacker for the New England Patriots, collecting 57.0 career sacks. He also served as a red zone threat for Tom Brady in New England as well as for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Between 2002 and 2010, Vrabel had quite the stat line on offense: 10 receptions, 14 yards and 10 touchdowns.

#3 - Julian Edelman

Denver Broncos v New England Patriots

Vrabel’s former teammate in New England, Julian Edelman, spent time on both sides of the ball during his career. He also had an impact on special teams.

Edelman was of course one of Tom Brady’s favorite targets during his time for the Patriots, as he racked up 6,822 yards and 36 touchdowns in his career. On defense, Edelman was also excellent, as he even managed to recover a fumble and return it for a touchdown against the New York Jets back in 2015.

#4 - Randy Moss

Randy Moss with the New England Patriots

Arguably the greatest receiver in NFL history, Randy Moss was a menace on offense. He also spent time as a defender, mostly with the New England Patriots. Pro Football Hall of Famer Moss has amassed 15,292 receiving yards and 156 touchdowns throughout his 14 year career.

Despite his heroics on offense, Bill Belichick saw his potential on defense, where he even managed to catch an interception in a 17-20 loss to the Denver Broncos in 2009.

#5 - J.J. Watt

Houston Texans v Oakland Raiders

Future Pro Football Hall of Famer J.J. Watt might be in the twilight of his career, but he was unplayable in his prime. Watt has won NFL Defensive Player of the Year three times, as well as making five Pro Bowls. He has recorded 102.0 sacks as of the conclusion of the 2021 season.

It was while he was with the Houston Texans that Watt starred as a goalline threat at tight end back in 2014. He caught three touchdown passes against the Cleveland Browns, Oakland Raiders and the Tennessee Titans.

