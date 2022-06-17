"Think about intercepting some profits" - DraftKings throws shade at JJ Watt, immediately regrets it as DE brutally trolls company 

JJ Watt is rightfully regarded as one of the best defensive players of his generation and in NFL history. But who knew his verbal jabs were as swift as his first step off the line of scrimmage when rushing quarterbacks?

The Arizona Cardinals star has been in the headlines as of late as he made light of a meme of Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill. In the meme, Mahomes throws the football, and the caption reads:

"F*** it, Tyreek down there somewhere."

Watt recreated the meme while at the Cardinals' minicamp by showing him throwing a football with the caption:

"F*** it, Hop (referring to Cardinals star receiver DeAndre Hopkins) down there somewhere."

The DraftKings site got hold of the meme and jokingly replied with a meme of their own that said "intercepted," referring to Watt's proverbial pass to Hopkins. The edge rusher responded in kind with the following scathing take:

"You might want to think about intercepting some profits sometime soon."

The post was accompanied by a stock chart showing drops of stock in the company this year.

The Arizona Cardinals star edge rusher looks to be in rare form already with the tweet, and we're still months away from the start of the NFL season.

Will a healthy JJ Watt be enough to get the Cardinals to the Super Bowl next season?

Arizona Cardinals v Cleveland Browns

In 2021, despite significant injuries to JJ Watt and star receiver DeAndre Hopkins, the Arizona Cardinals made it to the Wild Card Round of the NFL playoffs. The buck stopped there as they lost 34-11 to the Los Angeles Rams.

The Cardinals were without Watt for 10 games last season, which meant that the team was forced to generate a consistent pass rush by providing more blitzing and pressure from linebackers.

If the former three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year returns to have a relatively healthy season, will that be enough to get the Cardinals to the Super Bowl?

The answer to that question lies with more than just the health of the former Houston Texans star. Quarterback Kyler Murray is the team's leader, and the team's responsibility lands firmly upon his lap.

He has improved over each of his three seasons in the league. His rating went from 87.4 to 94.3 to 100.6 from 2019 to 2021. For much of the 2021 NFL season, he was a frontrunner for the NFL MVP discussion.

After the injury to his star receiver (Hopkins), his play diminished down the season's final stretch. Murray also missed time last season with an ankle injury suffered in a Week 8 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Only time will tell if Watt will remain healthy and if his presence can get the Cardinals to their first Super Bowl appearance since the 2008 season.

